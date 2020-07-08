All apartments in Lone Tree
Find more places like 10317 Belvedere Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lone Tree, CO
/
10317 Belvedere Lane
Last updated May 19 2020 at 9:55 PM

10317 Belvedere Lane

10317 Belvedere Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lone Tree
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments under $1,600
See all

Location

10317 Belvedere Lane, Lone Tree, CO 80124

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
playground
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
**New photos showing updated flooring COMING SOON**

Come tour this beautifully remodeled townhome in the popular Ridgegate community of Lone Tree! This home features two bedrooms, two and a half bathrooms, two living spaces, and a two car garage. The first floor features a living room with new vinyl flooring, a cozy gas fireplace, and a convenient half bathroom for guests. The kitchen, dining room, and main living room are on the second floor with the same vinyl flooring, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and beautiful wood cabinetry. Off of the kitchen is a small patio with space for a grill or furniture to enjoy the Colorado sunshine! Both bedrooms are located on the third floor with brand new carpets, spacious closets, and many windows that allow natural light to pour in. You will love the location of this home as it sits directly across the street from a park and playground. Just minutes away you will find Sprouts Farmer's Market, Target, Douglas County Library, Lone Tree Arts Center, and many restaurants for a quick bite to eat. Commuting is a breeze with easy access to I-25. You do not want to miss out on this great opportunity!

Pets - Case by case - No Cats
Appliances - Refrigerator, Stove, Oven, Microwave, Dishwasher, Garbage Disposal
Utilities Included - Water, Sewer, Trash Removal, High Speed Internet, Exterior Maintenance
Parking - 2 Car Attached Garage
Laundry - Washer/Dryer

Want to secure this property now? Head to this link to apply: https://gkhouses.com/application/
---------
Please verify all the information listed above with the appropriate authority at support@gkhouses.com prior to leasing. For applications, the most up-to-date information and for instructions on how to view the home, visit our website, www.gkhouses.com/listings/

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,350, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $2,350

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10317 Belvedere Lane have any available units?
10317 Belvedere Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lone Tree, CO.
How much is rent in Lone Tree, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lone Tree Rent Report.
What amenities does 10317 Belvedere Lane have?
Some of 10317 Belvedere Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10317 Belvedere Lane currently offering any rent specials?
10317 Belvedere Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10317 Belvedere Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 10317 Belvedere Lane is pet friendly.
Does 10317 Belvedere Lane offer parking?
Yes, 10317 Belvedere Lane offers parking.
Does 10317 Belvedere Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10317 Belvedere Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10317 Belvedere Lane have a pool?
No, 10317 Belvedere Lane does not have a pool.
Does 10317 Belvedere Lane have accessible units?
No, 10317 Belvedere Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 10317 Belvedere Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10317 Belvedere Lane has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Waterford Lone Tree
10047 Park Meadows Dr
Lone Tree, CO 80124
Ovation
9580 Ridgegate Pkwy
Lone Tree, CO 80124
Cortland Lincoln Station
10346 Park Meadows Drive
Lone Tree, CO 80124
Remington At Lone Tree
9760 S. Rosemont Ave
Lone Tree, CO 80124
Westview at Lincoln Station
10185 Park Meadows Dr
Lone Tree, CO 80124
Aspect
10400 PARK MEADOWS DR
Lone Tree, CO 80124
Contour 39
9005 S Yosemite St
Lone Tree, CO 80124
The Retreat at Park Meadows
10200 Park Meadows Dr
Lone Tree, CO 80124

Similar Pages

Lone Tree 1 BedroomsLone Tree 2 Bedrooms
Lone Tree Apartments with BalconyLone Tree Apartments with Pool
Lone Tree Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, COLongmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, CO
Littleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, CONorthglenn, COParker, COWheat Ridge, COGolden, COLouisville, COLafayette, COGreenwood Village, COGlendale, CO
Commerce City, COJohnstown, COSuperior, COFederal Heights, COSheridan, COMonument, CODove Valley, COCastle Pines, COMeridian, COHolly Hills, CO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeArapahoe Community College
University of Colorado Colorado Springs