10317 Belvedere Lane

Come tour this beautifully remodeled townhome in the popular Ridgegate community of Lone Tree! This home features two bedrooms, two and a half bathrooms, two living spaces, and a two car garage. The first floor features a living room with new vinyl flooring, a cozy gas fireplace, and a convenient half bathroom for guests. The kitchen, dining room, and main living room are on the second floor with the same vinyl flooring, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and beautiful wood cabinetry. Off of the kitchen is a small patio with space for a grill or furniture to enjoy the Colorado sunshine! Both bedrooms are located on the third floor with brand new carpets, spacious closets, and many windows that allow natural light to pour in. You will love the location of this home as it sits directly across the street from a park and playground. Just minutes away you will find Sprouts Farmer's Market, Target, Douglas County Library, Lone Tree Arts Center, and many restaurants for a quick bite to eat. Commuting is a breeze with easy access to I-25. You do not want to miss out on this great opportunity!



Pets - Case by case - No Cats

Appliances - Refrigerator, Stove, Oven, Microwave, Dishwasher, Garbage Disposal

Utilities Included - Water, Sewer, Trash Removal, High Speed Internet, Exterior Maintenance

Parking - 2 Car Attached Garage

Laundry - Washer/Dryer



Want to secure this property now? Head to this link to apply: https://gkhouses.com/application/

Please verify all the information listed above with the appropriate authority at support@gkhouses.com prior to leasing.



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,350, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $2,350



