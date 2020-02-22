9645 West Chatfield Ave, Unit #E

Amenities
Live the urban lifestyle you crave at this charming studio Condo in Littleton. Close to shopping, banking and local parks near South Kipling Parkway, the location really doesn't get much better! Come see why Dakota Ridge is such a great place to call "home".
Community Features:
- Pool Access
- One Parking Space and ample additional parking for your guests.
- Trash, Water, Sewer (included in rent)
*Resident Pays: Rent, Electric, Gas, Internet/Cable*
Unit Features:
- Stackable Washer & Dryer
- Central Heat
- Full Bath
- Large Closets (two full)
- Fenced, private yard
No Central A/C - however a furnished A/C window unit included
Rent: $1125
Security Deposit: $1125
Lease Term: 1 + years
Call today to schedule a showing!
Pet Friendly!
- Limit 2 Pets Per Household
- $250 Pet Security Deposit
- $25 Pet Mo. Fee (per pet)
Rental Requirements:
- No evictions with in past 7 years
- No felonies with in past 7 years
- No monies owed to previous landlords or property mgmt. companies
- Must make 2.5 x's rent (provable income)
$30 Application Fee
Apply at: https://bw-rentals.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp
BW Real Estate
Fueled by Your Vision
www.bw-realestate.com