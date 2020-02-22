9645 West Chatfield Ave, Unit #E

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool internet access

Live the urban lifestyle you crave at this charming studio Condo in Littleton. Close to shopping, banking and local parks near South Kipling Parkway, the location really doesn't get much better! Come see why Dakota Ridge is such a great place to call "home".



Community Features:

- Pool Access

- One Parking Space and ample additional parking for your guests.

- Trash, Water, Sewer (included in rent)



*Resident Pays: Rent, Electric, Gas, Internet/Cable*



Unit Features:

- Stackable Washer & Dryer

- Central Heat

- Full Bath

- Large Closets (two full)

- Fenced, private yard



Central Heat

No Central A/C - however a furnished A/C window unit included



Rent: $1125

Security Deposit: $1125



Lease Term: 1 + years



Call today to schedule a showing!



Pet Friendly!

- Limit 2 Pets Per Household

- $250 Pet Security Deposit

- $25 Pet Mo. Fee (per pet)



Rental Requirements:

- No evictions with in past 7 years

- No felonies with in past 7 years

- No monies owed to previous landlords or property mgmt. companies

- Must make 2.5 x's rent (provable income)



$30 Application Fee

Apply at: https://bw-rentals.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp



BW Real Estate

Fueled by Your Vision

www.bw-realestate.com