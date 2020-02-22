All apartments in Ken Caryl
9645 West Chatfield Ave, Unit #E
Last updated February 22 2020 at 3:49 PM

9645 West Chatfield Ave, Unit #E

9645 West Chatfield Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

9645 West Chatfield Avenue, Ken Caryl, CO 80128
Charter

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
internet access
Live the urban lifestyle you crave at this charming studio Condo in Littleton. Close to shopping, banking and local parks near South Kipling Parkway, the location really doesn't get much better! Come see why Dakota Ridge is such a great place to call "home".

Community Features:
- Pool Access
- One Parking Space and ample additional parking for your guests.
- Trash, Water, Sewer (included in rent)

*Resident Pays: Rent, Electric, Gas, Internet/Cable*

Unit Features:
- Stackable Washer & Dryer
- Central Heat
- Full Bath
- Large Closets (two full)
- Fenced, private yard

Central Heat
No Central A/C - however a furnished A/C window unit included

Rent: $1125
Security Deposit: $1125

Lease Term: 1 + years

Call today to schedule a showing!

Pet Friendly!
- Limit 2 Pets Per Household
- $250 Pet Security Deposit
- $25 Pet Mo. Fee (per pet)

Rental Requirements:
- No evictions with in past 7 years
- No felonies with in past 7 years
- No monies owed to previous landlords or property mgmt. companies
- Must make 2.5 x's rent (provable income)

$30 Application Fee
Apply at: https://bw-rentals.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp

BW Real Estate
Fueled by Your Vision
www.bw-realestate.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9645 West Chatfield Ave, Unit #E have any available units?
9645 West Chatfield Ave, Unit #E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ken Caryl, CO.
What amenities does 9645 West Chatfield Ave, Unit #E have?
Some of 9645 West Chatfield Ave, Unit #E's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9645 West Chatfield Ave, Unit #E currently offering any rent specials?
9645 West Chatfield Ave, Unit #E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9645 West Chatfield Ave, Unit #E pet-friendly?
Yes, 9645 West Chatfield Ave, Unit #E is pet friendly.
Does 9645 West Chatfield Ave, Unit #E offer parking?
Yes, 9645 West Chatfield Ave, Unit #E offers parking.
Does 9645 West Chatfield Ave, Unit #E have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9645 West Chatfield Ave, Unit #E offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9645 West Chatfield Ave, Unit #E have a pool?
Yes, 9645 West Chatfield Ave, Unit #E has a pool.
Does 9645 West Chatfield Ave, Unit #E have accessible units?
No, 9645 West Chatfield Ave, Unit #E does not have accessible units.
Does 9645 West Chatfield Ave, Unit #E have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9645 West Chatfield Ave, Unit #E has units with dishwashers.
Does 9645 West Chatfield Ave, Unit #E have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9645 West Chatfield Ave, Unit #E has units with air conditioning.

