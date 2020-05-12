All apartments in Ken Caryl
Last updated May 12 2020 at 5:44 PM

9640 West Chatfield Avenue

9640 West Chatfield Avenue
Location

9640 West Chatfield Avenue, Ken Caryl, CO 80128
Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property # 1485453.

This beautiful studio condo at Dakota Station will welcome you with a total of 405 square feet of living space.

The skylights make this studio light and bright. The kitchen comes with a refrigerator, stove, dishwasher and pantry for extra food storage. This condo comes with 1 reserved parking space.

Enjoy mountain views from your private balcony. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails Dakota Station Park. Also nearby are Texas Roadhouse, Chick-Fil-A, Noodles & Company, many more shopping/dinning options. Travel is easy with access to E-470.

Sorry, no pets allowed.

Rent includes water, sewer, and trash.

Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property # 1485453.

Real Property Management Colorado
303-873-RENT (7368)
www.303rent.com

Equal Opportunity Housing
*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.
*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9640 West Chatfield Avenue have any available units?
9640 West Chatfield Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ken Caryl, CO.
What amenities does 9640 West Chatfield Avenue have?
Some of 9640 West Chatfield Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9640 West Chatfield Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
9640 West Chatfield Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9640 West Chatfield Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 9640 West Chatfield Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ken Caryl.
Does 9640 West Chatfield Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 9640 West Chatfield Avenue offers parking.
Does 9640 West Chatfield Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9640 West Chatfield Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9640 West Chatfield Avenue have a pool?
No, 9640 West Chatfield Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 9640 West Chatfield Avenue have accessible units?
No, 9640 West Chatfield Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 9640 West Chatfield Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9640 West Chatfield Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 9640 West Chatfield Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 9640 West Chatfield Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

