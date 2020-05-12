9640 West Chatfield Avenue

Amenities

Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property # 1485453.



This beautiful studio condo at Dakota Station will welcome you with a total of 405 square feet of living space.



The skylights make this studio light and bright. The kitchen comes with a refrigerator, stove, dishwasher and pantry for extra food storage. This condo comes with 1 reserved parking space.



Enjoy mountain views from your private balcony. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails Dakota Station Park. Also nearby are Texas Roadhouse, Chick-Fil-A, Noodles & Company, many more shopping/dinning options. Travel is easy with access to E-470.



Sorry, no pets allowed.



Rent includes water, sewer, and trash.



