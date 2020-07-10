8456 South Hoyt Way ·

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport parking bbq/grill

This lovely 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo in Redstone Ridge Apartments will welcome you with 1,183 square feet of living space!



The beautiful kitchen comes complete with all appliances. Other great features of this open floor plan home include air conditioning, walk-in closets, vaulted ceilings in living and master bedroom, washer and dryer in unit, and a cozy gas-burning fireplace. Parking for this property is a carport.



Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the balcony. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails, Foothills Park and Recreation, and Deer Creek Park. Also nearby are Safeway, PetSmart, Chick-Fil-A, Noodles and Company, Chili's Grill and Bar, Texas Roadhouse, and many shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to I-470.



Nearby schools include Mortensen Elementary School, Falcon Bluffs Middle School, and Chatfield High School.



2 pets are welcome upon owner approval and a pet deposit.



Rent includes water, sewer, trash, snow removal, and HOA fees.



