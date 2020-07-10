All apartments in Ken Caryl
Ken Caryl, CO
8456 South Hoyt Way
Last updated July 10 2020

8456 South Hoyt Way

8456 South Hoyt Way
Location

8456 South Hoyt Way, Ken Caryl, CO 80128
Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 306 · Avail. now

$1,495

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1183 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
carport
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
bbq/grill
This lovely 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo in Redstone Ridge Apartments will welcome you with 1,183 square feet of living space!

The beautiful kitchen comes complete with all appliances. Other great features of this open floor plan home include air conditioning, walk-in closets, vaulted ceilings in living and master bedroom, washer and dryer in unit, and a cozy gas-burning fireplace. Parking for this property is a carport.

Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the balcony. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails, Foothills Park and Recreation, and Deer Creek Park. Also nearby are Safeway, PetSmart, Chick-Fil-A, Noodles and Company, Chili's Grill and Bar, Texas Roadhouse, and many shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to I-470.

Nearby schools include Mortensen Elementary School, Falcon Bluffs Middle School, and Chatfield High School.

2 pets are welcome upon owner approval and a pet deposit.

Rent includes water, sewer, trash, snow removal, and HOA fees.

Visit www.303rent.com/rentals to request an agent showing and submit your top 3 times for viewing. Please do not attempt to access the property without a confirmed appointment and an agent present.

Real Property Management Colorado
www.303rent.com
303-873-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing
*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.
*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8456 South Hoyt Way have any available units?
8456 South Hoyt Way has a unit available for $1,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 8456 South Hoyt Way have?
Some of 8456 South Hoyt Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8456 South Hoyt Way currently offering any rent specials?
8456 South Hoyt Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8456 South Hoyt Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 8456 South Hoyt Way is pet friendly.
Does 8456 South Hoyt Way offer parking?
Yes, 8456 South Hoyt Way offers parking.
Does 8456 South Hoyt Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8456 South Hoyt Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8456 South Hoyt Way have a pool?
No, 8456 South Hoyt Way does not have a pool.
Does 8456 South Hoyt Way have accessible units?
No, 8456 South Hoyt Way does not have accessible units.
Does 8456 South Hoyt Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 8456 South Hoyt Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8456 South Hoyt Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8456 South Hoyt Way has units with air conditioning.
