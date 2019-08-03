All apartments in Ken Caryl
Last updated August 3 2019 at 2:03 AM

7979 South Garrison Court

7979 South Garrison Court · No Longer Available
Location

7979 South Garrison Court, Ken Caryl, CO 80128
Dakota Station

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This stunning 3 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom home in Garrison Station will welcome you with 1,350 square feet of living space!

The kitchen comes complete with stainless-steel appliances such as a refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, garbage disposal, and a breakfast nook. Other great features of this home include ceiling fans, vaulted ceilings, washer and dryer in unit, a cozy wood-burning fireplace, skylights, crawl space, and an extra storage shed. Parking for this property is an attached 1 car garage.

Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the deck, fenced yard, or garden. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails, and Dakota Station Park. Also nearby are Chatfield Reservoir, The Foothills, Kohls SW Denver, Texas Roadhouse, and more many shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to C-470.

Nearby schools include Mortensen Elementary School, Deer Creek Middle School, and Chatfield Senior High School.

Dogs are welcome upon owner approval and a pet deposit. Sorry, no cats.

Rent includes sewer.

Visit www.303rent.com/rentals to request an agent showing and submit your top 3 times for viewing. Please do not attempt to access the property without a confirmed appointment and an agent present.

Real Property Management Colorado

www.303rent.com

303-873-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing

*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.

*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7979 South Garrison Court have any available units?
7979 South Garrison Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ken Caryl, CO.
What amenities does 7979 South Garrison Court have?
Some of 7979 South Garrison Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7979 South Garrison Court currently offering any rent specials?
7979 South Garrison Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7979 South Garrison Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 7979 South Garrison Court is pet friendly.
Does 7979 South Garrison Court offer parking?
Yes, 7979 South Garrison Court offers parking.
Does 7979 South Garrison Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7979 South Garrison Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7979 South Garrison Court have a pool?
No, 7979 South Garrison Court does not have a pool.
Does 7979 South Garrison Court have accessible units?
No, 7979 South Garrison Court does not have accessible units.
Does 7979 South Garrison Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7979 South Garrison Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 7979 South Garrison Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 7979 South Garrison Court does not have units with air conditioning.
