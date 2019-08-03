7979 South Garrison Court

Amenities

This stunning 3 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom home in Garrison Station will welcome you with 1,350 square feet of living space!



The kitchen comes complete with stainless-steel appliances such as a refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, garbage disposal, and a breakfast nook. Other great features of this home include ceiling fans, vaulted ceilings, washer and dryer in unit, a cozy wood-burning fireplace, skylights, crawl space, and an extra storage shed. Parking for this property is an attached 1 car garage.



Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the deck, fenced yard, or garden. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails, and Dakota Station Park. Also nearby are Chatfield Reservoir, The Foothills, Kohls SW Denver, Texas Roadhouse, and more many shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to C-470.



Nearby schools include Mortensen Elementary School, Deer Creek Middle School, and Chatfield Senior High School.



Dogs are welcome upon owner approval and a pet deposit. Sorry, no cats.



Rent includes sewer.



