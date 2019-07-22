7493 South Quail Circle - 1, #936

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool

This Fallingwater condo has been beautifully updated. TWO master bedrooms, fireplace, washer and dryer, high ceilings, stainless appliances, and like new wood floors! Enjoy your southwest view, overlooking the pool and the well-groomed grounds. This condo is on the third floor, so you have no one walking over your head. Flooded with cheerful sunlight. Enjoy the pool, exercise room, easy access to C-470, and two dedicated parking spaces. Available July 1st. This one will go fast! Showings must be coordinated with the current tenant.