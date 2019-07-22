All apartments in Ken Caryl
Last updated July 22 2019 at 11:24 PM

7493 South Quail Circle - 1, #936

7493 S Quail Cir · No Longer Available
Location

7493 S Quail Cir, Ken Caryl, CO 80127
Fallingwater Condominiums

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
This Fallingwater condo has been beautifully updated. TWO master bedrooms, fireplace, washer and dryer, high ceilings, stainless appliances, and like new wood floors! Enjoy your southwest view, overlooking the pool and the well-groomed grounds. This condo is on the third floor, so you have no one walking over your head. Flooded with cheerful sunlight. Enjoy the pool, exercise room, easy access to C-470, and two dedicated parking spaces. Available July 1st. This one will go fast! Showings must be coordinated with the current tenant.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7493 South Quail Circle - 1, #936 have any available units?
7493 South Quail Circle - 1, #936 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ken Caryl, CO.
What amenities does 7493 South Quail Circle - 1, #936 have?
Some of 7493 South Quail Circle - 1, #936's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7493 South Quail Circle - 1, #936 currently offering any rent specials?
7493 South Quail Circle - 1, #936 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7493 South Quail Circle - 1, #936 pet-friendly?
No, 7493 South Quail Circle - 1, #936 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ken Caryl.
Does 7493 South Quail Circle - 1, #936 offer parking?
Yes, 7493 South Quail Circle - 1, #936 does offer parking.
Does 7493 South Quail Circle - 1, #936 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7493 South Quail Circle - 1, #936 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7493 South Quail Circle - 1, #936 have a pool?
Yes, 7493 South Quail Circle - 1, #936 has a pool.
Does 7493 South Quail Circle - 1, #936 have accessible units?
No, 7493 South Quail Circle - 1, #936 does not have accessible units.
Does 7493 South Quail Circle - 1, #936 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7493 South Quail Circle - 1, #936 has units with dishwashers.
Does 7493 South Quail Circle - 1, #936 have units with air conditioning?
No, 7493 South Quail Circle - 1, #936 does not have units with air conditioning.
