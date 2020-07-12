Apartment List
/
CO
/
johnstown
/
apartments with parking
Last updated July 12 2020 at 10:32 PM

126 Apartments for rent in Johnstown, CO with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Johnstown apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a priv... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
$
29 Units Available
Springs at 2534
4430 Ronald Reagan Boulevard, Johnstown, CO
Studio
$1,205
574 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,397
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,522
1118 sqft
Homes with walk-in closets, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops in a gated community. Residents enjoy access to a fitness center and a pool, among other amenities. Minutes away from Northern Colorado Rehabilitation Hospital.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 10 at 10:17am
22 Units Available
Gateway at 2534
5100 Ronald Reagan Boulevard, Johnstown, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,205
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,563
1105 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,936
1346 sqft
Welcome home to The Gateway at 2534. Welcome home to luxury redefined. In between Johnstown and Loveland, CO you will find the lifestyle you have been looking for in our brand new one, two, and three bedroom luxury apartment community.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
12 Units Available
Rise 2534
5070 Exposition Dr, Johnstown, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,382
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,567
1134 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,325
1367 sqft
Rise at 2534 is immersed in one of Northern Colorado's trending neighborhoods, offering an alluring selection of luxury 1-, 2- or 3-bedroom floor plans and a rich collection of high-end amenities.

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 10:40pm
1 Unit Available
3371 Bayberry Lane
3371 Bayberry Lane, Johnstown, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1591 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom 3 bathroom home with easy access to all of Northern Colorado! Bring your toys with this 3 car garage. Large master retreat is a great place to relax, and has a large walk in closet.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
1216 Mountview Drive
1216 Mountview Drive, Johnstown, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,825
1645 sqft
Great three bedroom house in a nice residential neighborhood. A/C, stainless steel appliances, very upscale. Large master bedroom with 5 piece bath. Fenced yard.

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3807 Arrowwood Ln
3807 Arrowwood Lane, Johnstown, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
2450 sqft
Available 09/01/20 Beautiful 2-story in Thompson River Ranch - Property Id: 303378 Beautiful 2-story in Thompson River Ranch. This lovely home features 3 bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths, 2 car garage & unfinished basement.
Results within 1 mile of Johnstown
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
18 Units Available
Eagle Ridge
5275 Hahns Peak Dr, Loveland, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,269
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,502
1138 sqft
Spacious floor plans with private entrances, breakfast bars and attached garages. Community amenities include pool and fitness center. Conveniently located near I-25, Hwy 34 and Boyd Lake State Park.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
234 S Tamera Ave
234 South Tamera Avenue, Milliken, CO
4 Bedrooms
$1,925
2352 sqft
234 S Tamera Ave Available 08/03/20 Ranch Style Home on Extra Large Lot! - 4 Bed, 2 Bath Brand New Carpet Throughout Full, Unfinished Basement Appliances Included: Range/Oven, Dishwasher, Refrigerator, Microwave Washer/Dryer Included GFA Heat &
Results within 5 miles of Johnstown
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
25 Units Available
Lake Vista Apartment Homes
2235 Rocky Mountain Ave, Loveland, CO
Studio
$1,211
583 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,324
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,439
1011 sqft
Enjoy mountain splendor in a pet-friendly community on Equalizer Lake. Internet cafe, 24-hour gym, media room, business center, and community garden available. Recently renovated units. Near hospital, restaurants, and I-25.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
$
10 Units Available
Southeast Loveland
Waterford Place
795 14th St SE, Loveland, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
1078 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,469
1218 sqft
Set in a neighborhood right off of Highway 402, Waterford Place embraces serene living without being too far away from shopping, restaurants, and places needed for daily living.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
10 Units Available
East Central Loveland
Patina Flats
246 Cleveland Ave, Loveland, CO
Studio
$1,220
489 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,361
655 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,845
994 sqft
Self-guided tours available! Call or email to schedule. Welcome to Patina Flats at the Foundry, a luxe apartment community featuring opulent living and stylish floor plans. Patina Flats is bringing new life to downtown Loveland.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
14 Units Available
Mountain View
The Greens at Van de Water
2900 Mountain Lion Dr, Loveland, CO
Studio
$1,153
581 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,310
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,506
1088 sqft
Ideally situated off of I-25. Green-certified apartment community surrounded by open space and miles of trails. Multiple amenities, including a putting green, fitness studio, hi-tech game room and cyber cafe.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 06:35pm
$
11 Units Available
Downtown Loveland
Lincoln Place
325 E 5th St, Loveland, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,275
894 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1070 sqft
Heart of the city living. Luxury amenities include a fireplace, walk-in closets and modern floor plans. On-site pool, 24-hour gym and a coffee bar available. Trash valet service provided. Bike storage available. Guest suites.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
5 Units Available
Downtown Loveland
Gallery Flats
585 N Lincoln Ave, Loveland, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,205
603 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,555
955 sqft
Close to Glen Arbor Park and Orchards Shopping Center. Open plan layouts featuring large kitchens with modern finishes. Each spacious bedroom has its own bathroom. Property offers a rooftop patio with mountain and downtown views.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2047 Kaplan Court
2047 Kaplan Court, Windsor, CO
5 Bedrooms
$3,200
5000 sqft
2047 Kaplan Court Available 08/01/20 Amazing Custom Home - This stunning 5-bedroom 3.

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Mountain View
275 Carina Cir. #103
275 Carina Circle, Loveland, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1745 sqft
275 Carina Cir. #103 Available 08/13/20 Beautiful 2 Bed, 2.5 Bath Townhome, Close to I-25 - **ALL MOVE IN'S MUST TAKE PLACE WITHIN 2 WEEKS OF THE AVAILABILITY DATE** This gorgeous 2 bed, 2.5 bath townhome features: 1682 Sq. Ft.

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4642 Hahns Peak Drive #203
4642 Hahns Peak Dr 203, Loveland, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1362 sqft
4642 Hahns Peak Drive #203 Available 08/06/20 Absolutely Gorgeous Condo in Centerra! Coming August! - Available August 6th - This is a sublease through June 2021 You must come see this gorgeous condo! Stunning features include all stainless steel

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 10:40pm
1 Unit Available
1691 Grand Avenue
1691 Grand Ave, Windsor, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,845
1633 sqft
This townhome is located in Jacoby Farms in desirable Windsor.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Southeast Loveland
4354 14th Street SE
4354 14th St SE, Larimer County, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1952 sqft
4354 14th Street SE Available 08/17/20 Lovely & Spacious 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Home Ranch-Style Home in SE Loveland! - **ALL MOVE IN'S MUST TAKE PLACE WITHIN 2 WEEKS OF AVAILABILITY DATE** *3 Bedroom, 2.

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4775 Hahns Peak #204
4775 Hahns Peak Drive, Loveland, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1023 sqft
Gorgeous 2 Bedroom/2 Bathroom Condo in Loveland - Centerra! Great Location for Commuters! - **ALL MOVE IN'S MUST TAKE PLACE WITHIN 2 WEEKS OF THE AVAILABILITY DATE** *Type/Style: 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath Condo *Year Built: 2003 *Square Ft: 1,023 *Lease

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4675 Hahns Peak #101
4675 Hahns Peak Dr, Loveland, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1010 sqft
4675 Hahns Peak #101 Available 08/19/20 MUST SEE 2 Bed/2 Bath Condo in the Lakeshore at Centerra! - **ALL MOVE IN'S MUST TAKE PLACE WITHIN 2 WEEKS OF AVAILABILITY DATE** - 2 Bedrooms - 2 Full Bathrooms -Built 2003 -1010 sqft -Lease:

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
McKee
2252 Austin Ct
2252 Austin Court, Loveland, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,645
1144 sqft
This home sits on a quiet street close to all the amenities! Enjoy a large back east yard that is shaded in the afternoon. Call today for a showing. No Pets

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 10:40pm
1 Unit Available
East Central Loveland
355 North Boise Avenue
355 North Boise Avenue, Loveland, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1487 sqft
This Beautiful and Spacious 3 bed- 2.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Mountain View
1875 E 11th St.
1875 East 11th Street, Loveland, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
2072 sqft
1875 E 11th St. Available 09/11/20 Nice 3 bed, 2 bath home in Loveland! - **ALL MOVE IN'S MUST TAKE PLACE WITHIN 2 WEEKS OF THE AVAILABILITY DATE** This cute 3 bed, 2 bath, 2 car garage in Loveland was built in 2012.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Johnstown, CO

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Johnstown apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

Similar Pages

Johnstown 1 BedroomsJohnstown 2 BedroomsJohnstown 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsJohnstown 3 BedroomsJohnstown Accessible Apartments
Johnstown Apartments with BalconyJohnstown Apartments with GarageJohnstown Apartments with GymJohnstown Apartments with Hardwood FloorsJohnstown Apartments with Parking
Johnstown Apartments with PoolJohnstown Apartments with Washer-DryerJohnstown Dog Friendly ApartmentsJohnstown Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, COLongmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO
Highlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, COGreeley, CONorthglenn, COParker, COEvans, COSuperior, COFederal Heights, COSheridan, CODove Valley, COHolly Hills, CO
Edgewater, COWelby, COErie, COWellington, CONiwot, COShaw Heights, COGunbarrel, COCheyenne, WYCherry Creek, COWindsor, COBerthoud, COColumbine, CO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeAims Community College
Arapahoe Community College