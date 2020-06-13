/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:41 AM
129 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Johnstown, CO
Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
28 Units Available
Springs at 2534
4430 Ronald Reagan Boulevard, Johnstown, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,953
1366 sqft
Homes with walk-in closets, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops in a gated community. Residents enjoy access to a fitness center and a pool, among other amenities. Minutes away from Northern Colorado Rehabilitation Hospital.
Last updated June 12 at 09:52am
24 Units Available
Gateway at 2534
5100 Ronald Reagan Boulevard, Johnstown, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,960
1346 sqft
Welcome home to The Gateway at 2534. Welcome home to luxury redefined. In between Johnstown and Loveland, CO you will find the lifestyle you have been looking for in our brand new one, two, and three bedroom luxury apartment community.
Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
1 Unit Available
3763 Porter Lane
3763 Porter Lane, Johnstown, CO
Make yourself at home at this charming 5 bedroom 4 bathroom home located in Johnstown! This spacious home features an welcoming kitchen that opens to the bright and spacious living room.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3659 Barnard Ln.
3659 Barnard Lane, Johnstown, CO
3659 Barnard Ln. Available 07/01/20 Large 2 Story Home in Carlson Farm, Minutes From I-25 - **ALL MOVE IN'S MUST TAKE PLACE WITHIN 2 WEEKS OF THE AVAILABILITY DATE** New carpet and vinyl installed! 4 Bed / 4 Bath 2 Story 2544 Sq. Ft.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1210 N. 3rd St.
1210 North 3rd Street, Johnstown, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
2344 sqft
Beautiful Duplex in Johnstown!!! - Don't miss your chance to rent this Amazing 3 bed 3 bath duplex in Johnstown. Upon entering is an open floor plan with a large living room and a fireplace. Main floor master suite with bathroom and walk in closet.
Results within 5 miles of Johnstown
Last updated June 13 at 12:29am
Mountain View
25 Units Available
The Greens at Van de Water
2900 Mountain Lion Dr, Loveland, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,683
1291 sqft
Ideally situated off of I-25. Green-certified apartment community surrounded by open space and miles of trails. Multiple amenities, including a putting green, fitness studio, hi-tech game room and cyber cafe.
Last updated June 13 at 12:29am
31 Units Available
Lake Vista Apartment Homes
2235 Rocky Mountain Ave, Loveland, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,790
1197 sqft
Enjoy mountain splendor in a pet-friendly community on Equalizer Lake. Internet cafe, 24-hour gym, media room, business center, and community garden available. Recently renovated units. Near hospital, restaurants, and I-25.
Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
Southeast Loveland
4 Units Available
Waterford Place
795 14th St SE, Loveland, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1218 sqft
Set in a neighborhood right off of Highway 402, Waterford Place embraces serene living without being too far away from shopping, restaurants, and places needed for daily living.
Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
McKee
1 Unit Available
806 Madrone Drive
806 Madrone Drive, Loveland, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
2334 sqft
This beautiful 3 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom home in Loveland will welcome you with 2,334 square feet of living space! The kitchen comes with a refrigerator, microwave, stove, and dishwasher.
Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
1 Unit Available
1687 Grand Avenue
1687 Grand Ave, Windsor, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,845
1771 sqft
This end-unit townhome is located in Jacoby Farms in desirable Windsor.
Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
1 Unit Available
4409 Flattop Court
4409 Flattop Court, Larimer County, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1650 sqft
Available July 1st One dog negotiable. This is a nice bi-level 3 bed 2 bath home. Some of the features include a fenced yard, storage shed, nice deck, wood burning stove, just to name a few.
Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
1 Unit Available
7415 Pimlico Drive
7415 Pimlico Drive, Windsor, CO
Beautiful open, vaulted home with a loft overlooking the main floor sitting room, Granite throughout. Main master with 5pc bath, large dining room, 5 bed with walk ins, 4 baths. Lots of large windows. Very bright, open feel. 3 car garage.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1688 GRAND AVE. 4
1688 Grand Ave, Windsor, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1583 sqft
BRAND NEW TOWNHOME FOR RENT IN WINDSOR! - Property Id: 288541 BE THE FIRST TO LIVE IN THIS BRAND NEW TOWNHOME IN THE QUIET RESIDENTIAL COMMUNITY OF JACOBY FARM. BEAUTIFUL ROCKY MOUNTAIN VIEWS FROM YOUR FRONT PORCH, LIVING ROOM & MASTER BEDROOM.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2047 Kaplan Court
2047 Kaplan Court, Windsor, CO
2047 Kaplan Court Available 08/01/20 Amazing Custom Home - This stunning 5-bedroom 3.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1559 First Light Drive
1559 First Light Drive, Windsor, CO
1559 First Light Drive Available 07/01/20 Fantastic House in New Windsor Subdivision! Available Soon! - At 1559 First Light Drive in east Windsor, you'll find great appliances, newer carpet, great features and more! Live close to parks, Windsor Lake
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
306 Fieldstone Dr
306 Fieldstone Drive, Windsor, CO
5 Bedroom 4 1/2 Bath w/ finished Carriage House - Property Id: 124096 5 BR 4 1/2 Bath with finished basement and carriage house. Perfect location for a family who is looking to relocate to Windsor.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
McKee
1 Unit Available
2057 Sage Court
2057 Sage Court, Loveland, CO
4 Bedroom 3 Bath short term rental in Loveland! - Location, location, location! This home is just what you have been looking for, large lot, cul-de-sac, over sized 2 car and wood burning stove. Call The Source today to schedule your showing.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
McKee
1 Unit Available
1828 E 17th St
1828 East 17th Street, Loveland, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1140 sqft
1828 E 17th St Available 09/01/20 Awesome 3 bed/1 bath Duplex! - Three bedroom, 1 bath duplex with a large fenced yard, 2 car heated garage, close to McKee Hospital, Shopping, Highway 34 and downtown Loveland.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2260 Stonefish Drive
2260 Stonefish Drive, Windsor, CO
2260 Stonefish Drive Available 07/01/20 Don't miss this beautiful 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom house in Water Valley! - Gorgeous 2 story with open floor plan, 3 car garage, beautiful kitchen with high end finishes and large island including a double oven
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Mountain View
1 Unit Available
1875 E 11th St.
1875 East 11th Street, Loveland, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
2072 sqft
1875 E 11th St. Available 09/11/20 Nice 3 bed, 2 bath home in Loveland! - **ALL MOVE IN'S MUST TAKE PLACE WITHIN 2 WEEKS OF THE AVAILABILITY DATE** This cute 3 bed, 2 bath, 2 car garage in Loveland was built in 2012.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1609 Sorenson Dr.
1609 Sorenson Drive, Windsor, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1856 sqft
1609 Sorenson Dr. Available 08/18/20 Beautiful 3 Bed, 2.5 Bath, 2 Story in Jacoby Farm in Windsor, Minutes From I-25 - **ALL MOVE IN'S MUST TAKE PLACE WITHIN 2 WEEKS OF THE AVAILABILITY DATE** 3 Bed / 2.5 Bath Built in 2016 1856 Sq. Ft.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1529 Heirloom Dr.
1529 Heirloom Drive, Windsor, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
2420 sqft
2 Story Home in Windsor's Newest Subdivision! Free Access to the RainDance River Resort! - **ALL MOVE IN'S MUST TAKE PLACE WITHIN TWO WEEKS OF AVAILABILITY DATE** This beautiful 2 story home is located on a corner lot and features: Free Access to
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1478 First Light Dr
1478 First Light Dr, Weld County, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
!!!!What an AMAZING deal!!!! Beautiful 3 bedroom home avail 5/5 - The next up and coming community in Windsor! Raindance Park is 13 Acres of community trails, neighborhood parks, fun in the sun, and plum, cherry, and apple picking! This wonderful
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
McKee
1 Unit Available
1638 E 17th St
1638 East 17th Street, Loveland, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1041 sqft
1638 E 17th St Available 06/19/20 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Apartment in Loveland - **ALL MOVE IN'S MUST TAKE PLACE WITHIN TWO WEEKS OF AVAILABILITY DATE** Built in 1973, this 3 bedroom 2 bath unit is located on the ground level of the four-plex.
