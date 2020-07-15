/
/
/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 9:24 PM
307 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Inverness, CO
1 of 11
Last updated July 15 at 07:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Inverness
7820 Inverness Blvd Unit 409
7820 Inverness Court North, Inverness, CO
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1452 sqft
This is a beautiful 2 bedroom highrise condo with a study! This lovely home has a wrap-around deck with tremendous views! Beautiful kitchen with island, fireplace, master suite and more!
1 of 21
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Inverness
7815 Vallagio Ln
7815 Vallagio Lane, Inverness, CO
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1722 sqft
Available 07/17/20 Beautiful 2 bedroom/2.5 bath + loft with attached 2-car garage at the Vallagio Inverness. Award winning neighborhood and golf community.
Results within 1 mile of Inverness
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated July 15 at 08:51 PM
34 Units Available
The Glenn
9300 E Mineral Ave, Centennial, CO
2 Bedrooms
$2,067
1166 sqft
Modern apartments with panoramic views, keyless fob entry, faux wood blinds, and designer lighting. Community has a bike wash area, zen garden, and fountain and pet walking area.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 15 at 08:51 PM
23 Units Available
Inverness
The Palmer Inverness
324 Inverness Drive South, Centennial, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,905
1249 sqft
Located in Englewood, Colorado, part of Denver’s South Corridor, The Palmer is conveniently located near The Inverness Business Park and The Denver Tech Center.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
24 Units Available
Avery Park
9959 E Peakview Ave, Englewood, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,540
923 sqft
Plank flooring and upgraded fixtures. Numerous closets throughout every floorplan. Large pool with stone sundeck. Minutes from I-25 and light rail access.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 15 at 06:12 PM
19 Units Available
Inverness
AMLI Dry Creek
7471 S Clinton St, Centennial, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,781
1049 sqft
Close to Dry Creek Light Rail Station and I-25. Apartments feature contemporary kitchens with energy-efficient appliances, living areas with wood-style floors and bathrooms with soaking tubs. On-site library, fitness center, yoga room and rooftop lounge.
Verified
1 of 52
Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
22 Units Available
Inverness
Elevation at County Line Station
8331 S Valley Hwy, Englewood, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,573
1188 sqft
Apartments feature modern and sleek kitchens and bright pendant lighting. All residents welcome to relax at the rooftop mezzanine with amazing Rocky Mountain views. Pet-friendly community. Residents can easily access Downtown Denver through the nearby I-25 and a Light Rail station
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
14 Units Available
Camden Caley
6360 S Havana St, Englewood, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,659
1119 sqft
Open floor plans and abundant natural light. Grassy dog park with agility equipment. Minutes from Cherry Creek State Park.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 15 at 06:27 PM
24 Units Available
Inverness
AMLI at Inverness
10200 E Dry Creek Rd, Centennial, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,642
1138 sqft
Luxury living with wood-style flooring, stainless steel appliances, and nine-foot ceilings. Resort-style pool with fountains and sun shelf. One block to Dry Creek Light Rail Station and I-25. Perks like flexible lease terms, furnished apartments, and preferred employer program available.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 15 at 08:51 PM
10 Units Available
Copper Terrace
6550 S Dayton St, Centennial, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,615
989 sqft
Private patios/balconies. Pet wash station available. Lofted fitness center available 24 hours a day. One mile to I-25 and light rail access.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 15 at 06:14 PM
22 Units Available
Inverness
Elevate
7338 S Havana St, Englewood, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,620
1059 sqft
I-25 isn't close enough to this community to disturb its residents, but it's only a short drive away and provides access to all of Centennial. Sundeck, game room, yoga and fire pits onsite.
1 of 21
Last updated July 15 at 08:41 PM
1 Unit Available
9079 East Panorama Circle
9079 East Panorama Circle, Arapahoe County, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1149 sqft
This gorgeous 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo in Centennial will welcome you with 1,125 square feet of living space! The kitchen comes complete with all stainless-steel appliances and granite countertops.
1 of 25
Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
Inverness
301 Inverness Way South
301 Inverness Way South, Douglas County, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
1105 sqft
Come tour this beautiful condo located near Inverness in Englewood! This property features two bedrooms, two full bathrooms, a separate laundry room with a washer and dryer, and a spacious patio.
1 of 19
Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
10263 E Peakview Ave #C202
10263 East Peakview Avenue, Cherry Creek, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
981 sqft
10263 E Peakview Ave #C202 Available 08/01/20 Top Floor 2 Bedroom Condo in Peakview Pointe - Englewood - Remodeled and updated 2 bed/2 bath condo in the Cherry Creek High School district! Newer carpet, paint, appliances and lighting.
Results within 5 miles of Inverness
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
30 Units Available
Hampden South
Cierra Crest Apartment Homes
4500 S Monaco St, Denver, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,641
1097 sqft
Units with large patios/balconies overlooking mature landscape. Excellent location near Denver Tech Center, the I-25, and the I-225. Walking/jogging paths surround property, and the Belleview Light Rail Station is just a walk away. Property boasts 2 pools and a hot tub.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
26 Units Available
Hampden South
Carriage Place
4875 DTC Blvd., Denver, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,890
1258 sqft
Found in the heart of Denver Tech Center and just minutes from George Wallace Park, I-25, and Belleview Light Rail Station. Units feature updated kitchen appliances and access to 2 swimming pools, a jacuzzi, and a fully-equipped fitness center.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
39 Units Available
Hampden South
Pearl Apartments
7571 Technology Way, Denver, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,757
1118 sqft
Open floor plans, high ceilings, and large windows for spacious living. Fitness center equipped with cardio machines, free weights, and kettlebells. Putting green. Just minutes to the Belleview light rail station, I-25 and I-225.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
37 Units Available
Westview at Lincoln Station
10185 Park Meadows Dr, Lone Tree, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,622
1343 sqft
Open kitchens and abundant counter space in all floor plans. Poolside outdoor lounge with fire pit. Minutes from I025, CO-470, and light rail access.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
11 Units Available
Dove Valley Apartments
7550 S Blackhawk St, Englewood, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,462
1012 sqft
Wheelchair-accessible units with balconies and open floor plans. Residents can reserve poolside BBQ grills for private parties. Very secure, gated community. Many close by shopping options: Shops at Dove Valley, Parker Antique Shoppe, and many more.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
29 Units Available
360 Degrees Apartments
7700 E Peakview Ave, Centennial, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,828
1094 sqft
Brand new luxury community with a resort-style pool area, a rooftop lounge, and great on-site management. Equally luxurious units feature in-unit washer/dryers, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 15 at 08:51 PM
23 Units Available
Foxridge
Arcadia
8225 S Poplar Way, Centennial, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,460
1042 sqft
Brand-new renovations with white flat-panel cabinets, subway tile backsplashes and in-unit laundry. Peaceful community with a zen garden, pool and poolside club, and sports court. Located near I-25, CO-470 and Park Meadows Mall.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 15 at 08:50 PM
$
14 Units Available
Villas at Holly
6760 S Glencoe St, Centennial, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1018 sqft
Premium apartments in a park-like setting. Units feature fireplaces, large closets and separate dining rooms for entertaining. Residents have access to a fitness center and swimming pool.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 15 at 08:50 PM
$
15 Units Available
Isabella at Greenwood Village
5400 S Park Terrace Ave, Greenwood Village, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,985
1175 sqft
Large kitchens with generous counter space. Indoor raquetball court and 24 hour fitness center. Heated resort-style pool. Two miles to I-25, I-225, Cherry Creek State Park and light rail access.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 15 at 08:50 PM
$
16 Units Available
The Soleil
6565 S Syracuse Way, Centennial, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,805
1121 sqft
Residents have access to a large dog park. Units feature huge walk-in closets, lots of windows, and attached garages.
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, COLongmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO
Highlands Ranch, COEnglewood, CONorthglenn, COParker, COCastle Rock, COBrighton, COLone Tree, COGreenwood Village, CODove Valley, COCherry Creek, COMeridian, COStonegate, CO