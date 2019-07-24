All apartments in Inverness
Find more places like 7820 Inverness Boulevard.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Inverness, CO
/
7820 Inverness Boulevard
Last updated July 24 2019 at 7:41 PM

7820 Inverness Boulevard

7820 Inverness Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

7820 Inverness Boulevard, Inverness, CO 80112
Inverness

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dogs allowed
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo in Vallagio At Inverness will welcome you with 1,381 square feet of living space!

The kitchen comes complete with all stainless-steel appliances, a pantry, an island, and granite countertops. Other great features of this home include air conditioning, ceiling fans, walk-in closets, washer and dryer in unit, a cozy fireplace, and an extra storage hall. Parking for this property is an underground garage with 2 reserved parking spots.

Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the balcony. Nearby are Juicy Burgers & Dogs, Quebec Village Shopping Center, Park Meadows Mall, and many other shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to I-25, E-470, and C-470.

Nearby schools include Willow Creek Elementary School, Campus Middle School, and Regis Jesuit High School.

Sorry, no pets allowed.

Tenants pay a flat fee of $50 for water, sewer and trash.

Visit www.303rent.com/rentals to request an agent showing and submit your top 3 times for viewing. Please do not attempt to access the property without a confirmed appointment and an agent present.

Real Property Management Colorado
www.303rent.com
303-873-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing
*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.
*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7820 Inverness Boulevard have any available units?
7820 Inverness Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Inverness, CO.
What amenities does 7820 Inverness Boulevard have?
Some of 7820 Inverness Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7820 Inverness Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
7820 Inverness Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7820 Inverness Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 7820 Inverness Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 7820 Inverness Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 7820 Inverness Boulevard offers parking.
Does 7820 Inverness Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7820 Inverness Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7820 Inverness Boulevard have a pool?
No, 7820 Inverness Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 7820 Inverness Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 7820 Inverness Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 7820 Inverness Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 7820 Inverness Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7820 Inverness Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7820 Inverness Boulevard has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, COLongmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO
Highlands Ranch, COEnglewood, CONorthglenn, COParker, COCastle Rock, COBrighton, COLone Tree, COGreenwood Village, CODove Valley, COCherry Creek, COMeridian, COStonegate, CO
Holly Hills, COCastle Pines, COThe Pinery, COGlendale, COSheridan, COColumbine, COCommerce City, COKen Caryl, COEdgewater, CODakota Ridge, COWelby, COWheat Ridge, CO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeArapahoe Community College
University of Colorado Colorado Springs