7820 Inverness Boulevard

This beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo in Vallagio At Inverness will welcome you with 1,381 square feet of living space!



The kitchen comes complete with all stainless-steel appliances, a pantry, an island, and granite countertops. Other great features of this home include air conditioning, ceiling fans, walk-in closets, washer and dryer in unit, a cozy fireplace, and an extra storage hall. Parking for this property is an underground garage with 2 reserved parking spots.



Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the balcony. Nearby are Juicy Burgers & Dogs, Quebec Village Shopping Center, Park Meadows Mall, and many other shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to I-25, E-470, and C-470.



Nearby schools include Willow Creek Elementary School, Campus Middle School, and Regis Jesuit High School.



Sorry, no pets allowed.



Tenants pay a flat fee of $50 for water, sewer and trash.



