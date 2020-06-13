/
3 bedroom apartments
118 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Holly Hills, CO
Goldsmith
46 Units Available
Veranda Highpointe
6343 E Girard Pl, Holly Hills, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,864
1356 sqft
Pool and hot tub, along with private lazy river. Fifth floor resident lounges with unbeatable views. Fitness center and yoga studio open 24 hours. Pet wash and walking path. Quick access to I-25 and Southmoor Light Rail Station.
Results within 1 mile of Holly Hills
University Park
14 Units Available
Wellshire Apartments
2499 S Colorado Blvd, Denver, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,311
1565 sqft
Generous storage space throughout, including walk-in closets in all floor plans. Rooftop outdoor lounge. Pet-friendly with on-site dog park and no weight restrictions on pets. Reach the Colorado Light Rail Station and I-25 within minutes.
University Park
1 Unit Available
3550 Buchtel St
3550 Buchtel Boulevard, Denver, CO
3550 Buchtel St Available 08/31/20 THIS HOME IS IN IT'S OWN CLASS, MINUTES FROM DU! - Trish Gonzales 720.602.9470 trish.gonzales@realatlas.
University Hills
1 Unit Available
3273 S. Forest St
3273 South Forest Street, Denver, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,925
1333 sqft
3273 S.
1 Unit Available
7404 East Villanova Place
7404 East Villanova Place, Arapahoe County, CO
7404 East Villanova Place Available 08/01/20 Gorgeous Refinished Home for Rent Near Hampden and I-25!!!! - This lovely 4 bedroom and 3.
University Hills
1 Unit Available
3006 S Clermont Dr
3006 South Clermont Drive, Denver, CO
Available 05/20/20 House for Rent University Hills - Property Id: 262784 Completely remodeled!!! PROFESSIONALLY REMODELED HOME!! NO ATTENTION TO DETAIL HAS BEEN LEFT UNDONE AND SHOWS LIKE NEW!! new roof, front sidewalk, real mahogany wood and
Results within 5 miles of Holly Hills
Hampden
9 Units Available
Forest Cove Apartments
3446 S Akron St, Denver, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,975
1500 sqft
Apartments feature high ceilings and a private balcony or patio. On-site amenities include a fitness center and resident clubhouse. Near Cherry Creek State Park with quick access to I-225.
Lowry Field
32 Units Available
Lowry Park
8501 E Alameda Ave, Denver, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,331
1346 sqft
Luxurious apartments feature expansive island kitchens and double-sided fireplaces. Recreation opportunities abound, thanks to the on-site volleyball court, pool table, swimming pool and fitness center. For more, stop by the nearby Lowry Sports Complex Park.
Hampden
75 Units Available
Lugano At Cherry Creek Luxury Apartments
9601 E Iliff Ave, Denver, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,270
1478 sqft
Open kitchens with breakfast bars, cherry cabinetry and granite countertops. Heated swimming pool and spa available year-round. Less than a mile to High Line Canal Trail.
Glendale
19 Units Available
Waterford Cherry Creek
650 S Dahlia Cir, Glendale, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,030
1249 sqft
Pet-friendly property with dog grooming area and nearby jogging/walking trails. Tenants can take advantage of on-site bicycle rentals or the resident lounge. Located conveniently near local shopping areas.
27 Units Available
ArtWalk at CityCenter
801 Englewood Pkwy, Englewood, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,040
1446 sqft
Roman tubs and vinyl plank flooring for comfortable living. Fully equipped fitness center and yoga room. Lounge with billiards and foosball. Walking distance from Englewood light rail station.
31 Units Available
Bell Cherry Hills
3650 South Broadway, Englewood, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,170
1352 sqft
Brand new community means that all residents are amongst the first to live in their home. Gourmet kitchens with Energy Star appliances, tile backsplash and granite countertops. Rooftop deck. Bike repair shop and parking. Less than a mile to light rail access and Santa Fe Drive.
28 Units Available
Viridian
5335 S Valentia Way, Greenwood Village, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,136
1401 sqft
Apartment homes with stylish details and modern decor. 24-maintenance available for residents. Enjoy a yoga center, swimming pool, and gym on site. Right by the Denver Tech Center. Easy access to I-25.
Belcaro
19 Units Available
Gables Cherry Creek
360 S Monroe St, Denver, CO
3 Bedrooms
$4,357
1830 sqft
Party room with pizza oven. Outdoor lounge and kitchen areas. Across the street from Cherry Creek Park and bike trail. Less than a mile to Cherry Creek Shopping Center. Furnished apartments and short-term leases available.
22 Units Available
Avery Park
9959 E Peakview Ave, Englewood, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,765
1145 sqft
Plank flooring and upgraded fixtures. Numerous closets throughout every floorplan. Large pool with stone sundeck. Minutes from I-25 and light rail access.
Platt Park
78 Units Available
Platt Park by Windsor
99 East Arizona Avenue, Denver, CO
3 Bedrooms
$3,630
1428 sqft
Located in the historic Platt Park neighborhood, Platt Park by Windsor provides everything you need for a luxury living experience in Denver, Colorado.
Windsor
19 Units Available
The Ridge at Lowry
10000 E Alameda Ave, Denver, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,110
1348 sqft
Spacious living with nine-foot ceilings and open floor plans. Energy efficient windows, Energy Star appliances and on-site recycling. Walk-in closets and private patio/balcony with every floor plan. One mile to Expo Park.
City Park
38 Units Available
Venue on 16th
2900 E 16th Ave, Denver, CO
3 Bedrooms
$3,455
1448 sqft
Sleek apartments come with a fireplace and granite counters. Tons of community amenities, including a game room, yoga center and Google Fiber. Near the Bluebird Theater, Denver Museum of Nature and Science and great restaurants.
Southmoor Park
45 Units Available
MileHouse
6750 E Chenango Ave, Denver, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,910
1402 sqft
We are excited to announce that we are now scheduling in-person tours by appointment only. Schedule yours today! Waived Application Fee & Waived Admin Fee! Standing on the roof top deck at MileHouse, it's easy to feel like you're far above it all.
Southmoor Park
55 Units Available
The Den
6950 East Chenango Avenue, Denver, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,770
1338 sqft
We are excited to announce that we are now scheduling in-person tours by appointment only. Schedule yours today! Now Offering $500 Off! Call Us for Details! The Den.
Lowry Field
18 Units Available
Lowry North
8001 E 11th Ave, Denver, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,010
1200 sqft
We are excited to announce that we are now scheduling in-person tours by appointment only.
Hampden South
28 Units Available
IMT Dayton Station
3645 S Dallas St, Aurora, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,103
1519 sqft
Brand new apartments overlooking a green, mature landscape. Central location between I-25 and I-225 highways. Within walking distance to the Light Rail and grocery/retail stores. Pet-friendly with dog park access directly behind property.
Glendale
31 Units Available
4550 Cherry Creek
4550 Cherry Creek Dr S, Glendale, CO
3 Bedrooms
$3,565
1869 sqft
Minutes from Downtown Denver. This high-rise community features impressive views of the Rocky Mountains. On-site yoga, a pool, gym and concierge service. Available furnished. Updated interiors with hardwood floors and granite countertops.
Cherry Creek
19 Units Available
St Paul Collection
210 Saint Paul St, Denver, CO
3 Bedrooms
$8,895
2141 sqft
Prime location in Cherry Creek North, community features a health facility, heated pool and hot tub, and bike storage. Units have open layouts with natural stone and wood finishes, connoisseur kitchens and soaking tubs.
