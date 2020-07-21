3018 Carter Circle

Amenities

6 Month Lease!!!



Want to secure this property now? Move-in may be as early as 10 to 20 business days after a lease is signed!



Don't miss out on this great single-family home in a beautiful, suburban neighborhood! With this home, you will enjoy hardwood floors, attached 2 car garage, downstairs office with brick fireplace, and plenty of storage. Appliances include refrigerator, dishwasher, stove, oven, microwave, and private washer/dryer. This house has a huge master suite on its own level with a walk-in closet, double sink, and vanity. Fenced backyard with covered porch and outdoor fan, basketball hoop in driveway and front yard garden! This home is conveniently located off of Monaco Parkway near Hampden and I-25 with easy access to downtown and Denver Tech Center. 5-minute drive to the nearest Safeway and restaurants, shopping off of Hampden Ave. Residents are responsible for all utilities and lawn maintenance. Call us today!



SCHOOLS: Southmoor Elementary, West Middle School, Cherry Creek High School.



