All apartments in Holly Hills
Find more places like 3018 Carter Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Holly Hills, CO
/
3018 Carter Circle
Last updated December 10 2019 at 2:35 AM

3018 Carter Circle

3018 East Carter Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Holly Hills
See all
Hampden
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Studio Apartments
See all

Location

3018 East Carter Circle, Holly Hills, CO 80222
Hampden

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Sign up for a showing here>>>
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1132406?source=marketing

6 Month Lease!!!

Want to secure this property now? Move-in may be as early as 10 to 20 business days after a lease is signed!

Don't miss out on this great single-family home in a beautiful, suburban neighborhood! With this home, you will enjoy hardwood floors, attached 2 car garage, downstairs office with brick fireplace, and plenty of storage. Appliances include refrigerator, dishwasher, stove, oven, microwave, and private washer/dryer. This house has a huge master suite on its own level with a walk-in closet, double sink, and vanity. Fenced backyard with covered porch and outdoor fan, basketball hoop in driveway and front yard garden! This home is conveniently located off of Monaco Parkway near Hampden and I-25 with easy access to downtown and Denver Tech Center. 5-minute drive to the nearest Safeway and restaurants, shopping off of Hampden Ave. Residents are responsible for all utilities and lawn maintenance. Call us today!

SCHOOLS: Southmoor Elementary, West Middle School, Cherry Creek High School.

Please verify all the information listed above with the appropriate authority at support@gkhouses.com prior to leasing. For applications, the most up-to-date information and for instructions on how to view the home, visit our website, www.gkhouses.com/listings/
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3018 Carter Circle have any available units?
3018 Carter Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Holly Hills, CO.
What amenities does 3018 Carter Circle have?
Some of 3018 Carter Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3018 Carter Circle currently offering any rent specials?
3018 Carter Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3018 Carter Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 3018 Carter Circle is pet friendly.
Does 3018 Carter Circle offer parking?
Yes, 3018 Carter Circle offers parking.
Does 3018 Carter Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3018 Carter Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3018 Carter Circle have a pool?
No, 3018 Carter Circle does not have a pool.
Does 3018 Carter Circle have accessible units?
No, 3018 Carter Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 3018 Carter Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3018 Carter Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 3018 Carter Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 3018 Carter Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Veranda Highpointe
6343 E Girard Pl
Holly Hills, CO 80222

Similar Pages

Holly Hills 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom ApartmentsHolly Hills 3 Bedroom Apartments
Holly Hills Apartments with Gyms
Holly Hills Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, COLongmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO
Highlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COGreeley, COLoveland, CONorthglenn, COParker, COApplewood, COBerkley, COWelby, COWoodmoor, COGunbarrel, COStonegate, CO
Shaw Heights, COErie, COCherry Creek, CONiwot, COGleneagle, COKen Caryl, CODakota Ridge, COEvergreen, COWoodland Park, COBerthoud, COEdgewater, COColumbine, CO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeAims Community College
Arapahoe Community College