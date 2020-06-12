Amenities

4678 White Rock Circle #7 Available 07/01/20 Nicely updated, fully furnished all-inclusive one bedroom condo with flexible lease terms! - The Hunter Creek condos are located in northeast Boulder, near the Twin Lakes near the Boulder Country Club and Gunbarrel Ranch. Within walking distance for residents is the Gunbarrel Commons Park and trailheads. Residents also enjoy common amenities including a clubhouse, pool, tennis courts, a recreation area, and stunning views of the Rocky Mountain Foothills.

*This fully furnished condo includes everything you need for a comfortable home away from home. We include all furnishings, Queen sized bed, leather sofas, bedding, linens & towels, cookware & dishes, electronics including 40-inch LCD TV

*Cozy gas fireplace.

*ALL utility bills are paid for and included!

*High Speed Internet & Cable TV and Local Phone included!

*Reserved parking space included!

*Flexible lease terms! Rent month to month or longer term with your choice of flexible lease terms.

*Our local team will take care of everything during your stay with 24/7 service from check-in to check-out for a comfortable and hassle-free stay!



No Dogs Allowed



