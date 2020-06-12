All apartments in Gunbarrel
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4678 White Rock Circle, Gunbarrel, CO 80301
Gunbarrel

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 4678 White Rock Circle #7 · Avail. Jul 1

$2,310

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 669 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
internet access
tennis court
dogs allowed
4678 White Rock Circle #7 Available 07/01/20 Nicely updated, fully furnished all-inclusive one bedroom condo with flexible lease terms! - The Hunter Creek condos are located in northeast Boulder, near the Twin Lakes near the Boulder Country Club and Gunbarrel Ranch. Within walking distance for residents is the Gunbarrel Commons Park and trailheads. Residents also enjoy common amenities including a clubhouse, pool, tennis courts, a recreation area, and stunning views of the Rocky Mountain Foothills.
*This fully furnished condo includes everything you need for a comfortable home away from home. We include all furnishings, Queen sized bed, leather sofas, bedding, linens & towels, cookware & dishes, electronics including 40-inch LCD TV
*Cozy gas fireplace.
*ALL utility bills are paid for and included!
*High Speed Internet & Cable TV and Local Phone included!
*Reserved parking space included!
*Flexible lease terms! Rent month to month or longer term with your choice of flexible lease terms.
*Our local team will take care of everything during your stay with 24/7 service from check-in to check-out for a comfortable and hassle-free stay!

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE3510295)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4678 White Rock Circle #7 have any available units?
4678 White Rock Circle #7 has a unit available for $2,310 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4678 White Rock Circle #7 have?
Some of 4678 White Rock Circle #7's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4678 White Rock Circle #7 currently offering any rent specials?
4678 White Rock Circle #7 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4678 White Rock Circle #7 pet-friendly?
Yes, 4678 White Rock Circle #7 is pet friendly.
Does 4678 White Rock Circle #7 offer parking?
Yes, 4678 White Rock Circle #7 does offer parking.
Does 4678 White Rock Circle #7 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4678 White Rock Circle #7 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4678 White Rock Circle #7 have a pool?
Yes, 4678 White Rock Circle #7 has a pool.
Does 4678 White Rock Circle #7 have accessible units?
No, 4678 White Rock Circle #7 does not have accessible units.
Does 4678 White Rock Circle #7 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4678 White Rock Circle #7 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4678 White Rock Circle #7 have units with air conditioning?
No, 4678 White Rock Circle #7 does not have units with air conditioning.
