Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

4444 Glencove Place Available 04/11/20 Amazing Location! 3BR/2BA, living areas, great backyard, garage, more! - Rental homes in this neighborhood are few and far between so you don't want miss this 3BR/2BA home!



Features:

- New washer/dryer in unit

- Multiple living rooms

- Fabulous fenced backyard with covered patio

- Updated kitchen

- Remodeled bathrooms

- Attached 2-car garage



Absolutely no cats or smokers.

Ask about our dog policy.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5514519)