259 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Golden, CO

Finding an apartment in Golden that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 06:34pm
Sixth Avenue West
30 Units Available
Summit At Red Rocks
12 S Holman Way, Golden, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,180
630 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,389
1278 sqft
Quiet residential community surrounded by the downtown Denver backdrop. On-site heated indoor pool. Very family friendly environment.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
Denver West
19 Units Available
Camden Denver West
1910 Denver West Dr, Golden, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,759
891 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,859
1102 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Abundant natural light from huge windows. Sleek upgrades like tile backsplashes and designer fixtures. Garage parking and additional storage available. Resort-style pool with fountain and stone sundeck.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Golden Proper
3 Units Available
West 8th Golden
1410 8th St, Golden, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,950
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,256
1171 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,011
1485 sqft
Welcoming community with park and outdoor courtyard space with fire pit for entertaining. Soaring nine-foot ceilings, energy-efficient windows and double vanity sinks. Fun pub with beer on tap right in the community!
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Golden Proper
3 Units Available
Altitude
303 Jackson Dr, Golden, CO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,049
1052 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Stylish, modern apartments with a fireplace and stainless steel appliances. Tons of on-site amenities, including a cafe, gym, and media room. Near White Ash Mine Park and Cannonball Creek Brewing Company.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
10 Units Available
Outlook Golden Apartments
544 Golden Ridge Rd, Golden, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,729
883 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,165
1198 sqft
Wide open living spaces with abundant natural light. Roomy kitchens with islands and abundant counter/cabinet space. Dog park and dedicated pet grooming station. Bike and ski gear maintenance space. Walking distance to light rail station.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Golden Proper
1 Unit Available
1227 8th St
1227 8th Street, Golden, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
1560 sqft
1227 8th St Available 08/01/20 Newly Updated Townhouse in Golden Available August 1st! - Newly updated 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhouse with tons of natural lighting located in Golden.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Golden Proper
1 Unit Available
405 Ford St
405 Ford Street, Golden, CO
5 Bedrooms
$3,600
2080 sqft
$720 per bedroom 5 beds 2 baths - This is a huge Golden home at the top of a hill at the base of the Rocky Mountains. Minutes from the School of Mines and downtown Golden.

1 of 30

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Golden Proper
1 Unit Available
152 Washington Ave #201
152 Washington Avenue, Golden, CO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
940 sqft
152 Washington Ave #201 Available 05/01/20 Downtown Golden Duplex - Home Sweet Home: Two-bedroom, one-bathroom upper unit duplex.
Results within 1 mile of Golden

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Ashwood
1 Unit Available
730 Devinney Street
730 Devinney Street, East Pleasant View, CO
5 Bedrooms
$3,100
2520 sqft
730 Devinney Street Available 07/01/20 5 Bedroom 3 Bath Home in Golden! Coming Soon! - 5 BED / 3 BATH - 730 DEVINNEY STREET GOLDEN. CO. 80401 $3,100.00 PLUS ALL SEPARATE UTILITIES. BEAUTIFUL HOME! MUST SEE! GARAGE AND DRIVEWAY PARKING.

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Sixth Avenue West
1 Unit Available
14594 W 3rd Ave
14594 West 3rd Avenue, Jefferson County, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1800 sqft
Golden CO, unbeatable location - Property Id: 289766 Beautiful updated home in golden colorado. My 2 kids and I live upstairs and have a large area to rent in the basement.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 05:43pm
Sixth Avenue West Townhomes
1 Unit Available
5 South Holman Way
5 South Holman Way, Jefferson County, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1980 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 1980 square foot townhouse in Golden. Enter the home into a spacious living room with fireplace and updated stone surround. Proceed to the nook that provides access to a private patio and the kitchen.
Results within 5 miles of Golden
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
Arvada Plaza Area
43 Units Available
Gateway Arvada Ridge
5458 Lee St, Arvada, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,545
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,085
1211 sqft
Schedule your virtual tour today with our staff live from Gateway Arvada Ridge from the comfort of your home! We've planned Gateway to make you feel right at home, right from the start.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Union Square
18 Units Available
Silver Reef Apartments
12419 W 2nd Pl, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,214
717 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,459
1021 sqft
Open floor plans with breakfast bars and spacious bedrooms. Fitness room, tennis and volleyball courts. DVD Library. Minutes from US-6.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Arvada Plaza Area
45 Units Available
Arvada Station
10068 W 52nd Pl, Arvada, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,317
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,702
1196 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,925
1447 sqft
Stylish features like two-tone paint and 2" blinds. Expansive fitness center equipped for cardio and strength training. Resident activities. Less than a mile to I-70.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Applewood
15 Units Available
WestLink at Oak Station
1665 Pierson St, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,155
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,709
1137 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,112
1290 sqft
Community opened in Spring 2015, so new residents will be among the first. Comfortable living with private patio/balcony and in-home laundry. Fitness room with cardio machines, free weights, and space for yoga. Just one half mile to the nearest light rail station.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
$
Belmar Park
27 Units Available
Avery Belmar
823 S Vance St, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,295
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
888 sqft
Apartments conveniently situated about a quarter of a mile away from Belmar Shopping District. Residents can also go to Belmar Park to take advantage of its beautiful biking trails.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Union Square
21 Units Available
Glen at Lakewood
453 Van Gordon St, Lakewood, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,131
655 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,329
1086 sqft
Park-like landscaping with walking paths, picnic areas, and mature trees. Private patio/balcony with all floor plans. Resort-style pool with lounge chairs. Less than a mile to US-6.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Foothills
15 Units Available
Falls at Lakewood
12160 W Nevada Dr, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
850 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,560
1050 sqft
We are a pet-friendly community with one-, two-, three and four-bedroom homes in Lakewood.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
Foothills
13 Units Available
Mountain Vista Apartments
474 S Wright St, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,066
549 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,318
760 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy a view of the Rockies from these recently updated units. Community conveniences include a business center and on-site laundry. Near the Bear Creek Greenbelt. Easy access to the Federal Center Light Rail Station.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
Fruitdale
16 Units Available
Newgate Apartments
10400 W 44th Ave, Wheat Ridge, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,076
693 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1161 sqft
Newgate Apartments in Wheat Ridge, CO invites you to join our vibrant, welcoming neighborhood. We offer large, newly updated one and two bedroom apartments built with modern floor designs and packed with great amenities.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Allendale Area
15 Units Available
Timberline Farms
11700 W 58th Ave, Arvada, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,552
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,962
1137 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,554
1543 sqft
If the serene character of Timberline Farms seems to echo an authentic wine country retreat, it's intentional.
Verified

1 of 83

Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
Allendale Area
12 Units Available
Panorama at Arvada Ridge
5654 Kipling Pky, Arvada, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,469
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,586
1009 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,294
1294 sqft
Great location close to Denver's main roadways, Lutz Field and the Rocky Mountains. Community amenities include pool, sundeck, playground and fitness center. Apartments feature spacious layouts, patio or balcony, and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
Denver West
15 Units Available
Avalon Denver West
14125 Denver West Cir, Lakewood, CO
Studio
$1,635
679 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,535
860 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,826
1118 sqft
Luxury 1-2 bedroom apartments situated minutes from I-70 and C-470. Near attractions like Colorado Mills Shopping Center and Tanglewood Sports Park. Amenities include a swimming pool, coffee bar and volleyball court.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
Applewood
24 Units Available
St. Moritz Apartments
1724 Robb St, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,249
716 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,398
996 sqft
Lovely property located in a secluded park-like setting, offering many recreational options for residents (YMCA Park). Short distance from the Wesland Town Center, King Soopers, and many other options. Many perks for tenants, such as lounging pool, grilling areas, fitness center, and much more.
City Guide for Golden, CO

Miles away from normal city life, this little mountain town has a certain charm to it. The people are fun and friendly, the cityscape has that old-western feel to it, and the local renter's market is full of places any modern-day homesteader would be happy to call home. Read on to learn all you need to know about living and renting out "Where the West Lives”.

Having trouble with Craigslist Golden? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!

Life in the old west was pretty wild. Did we say was? We meant is. Grab a tube and ride the rapids of Clear Creek. Stroll through the old streets of downtown. Put on your hiking boots and explore the backcountry trails of Golden Gate Canyon State Park. Jump off of Lookout Mountain and hang-glide over treacherous terrain. You will see that things are still undeniably, delightfully wild, with a mix of Buffalo Bill-style adventure and modern thrill-seeker insanity. Then, if you're still up for it, take a drive around town and see all the different kinds of neighborhoods Golden has to offer.

Old downtown is tucked in between the North and South Table Mountains, with lots of charming old houses, little cottages, and small apartment buildings. The newer parts are spread around the outskirts. The northern section is a very 'burby style of family-friendly living. And, the southeastern section has lots of upscale apartments to choose from. Rental rates range from $400 to over $3,000, giving local renters a whole world of options. In the $400 - $600 range are tiny apartments in old houses and little brick buildings. In the $600 - $800 range, you’ll see lots of different styles of apartment buildings with all kinds of different amenities. For about a grand, you can rent a luxury apartment, a small rental home, or a nice-sized duplex. And finally in the $1,000 - $3,000 range, there are some of the most coveted townhouses and rental homes around, most of which come with lots of space and fantastic mountain views.

Wondering what types of amenities you will see around these parts? Well, there are rental properties on the cheap with just the most basic of amenities. However, if you're looking for luxury, there are plenty of places with long lists of amenities to choose from. Those in need of a swimming pool, hot tub, or fitness center won't have to look far. There are also places with extra-convenient amenities for parents, such as on-site laundry facilities, on-site daycare, and even a preschool. You will find plenty of other extras here as well, such as tennis courts and volleyball courts, clubhouses, and pet playgrounds. If you're an amenity-minded renter, be sure to check out all the different options local rental properties have to offer.

In need of a pet-friendly pad? You will have no problem with that here. Cat and dog-friendly apartments, rental homes, and other property rentals are extremely easy to find. Dog owners will see lots of places with nice, big yards and/or pet parks to let Fido run around to his heart's content. The Lions Club park is a popular watering hole for people and pets alike. And, the endless outdoors means endless adventures for you and your best-furry-friend in the world. Pet fees are pretty reasonable, too. You can expect to pay a $150 - $200 pet deposit as well as a $150 - $200 non-refundable pet fee.

Life just doesn't get any better than right here in Golden, Colorado. So, pack up your things and get down here! It's home-hunting season!

-By Katy Comal See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Golden, CO

Finding an apartment in Golden that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

