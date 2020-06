Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities

Ranch style home with three bedrooms and one bath. Exterior has new roof and paint. Interior has been renovated. Close to schools. One hour north of Denver and 15 minutes south of Greeley on US Hwy 85. Must see this little gem.



Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/317-stockton-ct-gilcrest-co-80623-usa/e7391f7e-e72d-4318-96a2-c70dce0369e7



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5842885)