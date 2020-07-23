Apartment List
33 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Frederick, CO

1 of 35

1 of 35

Last updated July 23 at 06:29 AM
54 Units Available
Union Pointe
1605 County Road 1, Longmont, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,729
1144 sqft
We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today! Welcome to Union Pointe, a brand-new, stylish community in Longmont, Colorado.
1 of 22

1 of 22

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
19 Units Available
Springs at Sandstone Ranch
2051 Zlaten Dr, Longmont, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,881
1135 sqft
Situated beside Sandstone Ranch. Luxury townhome-style apartments with ground level private entries. Multiple amenities, including a clubhouse, outdoor kitchen and complimentary coffee bar. Swimming pool, fitness center and pet playgrounds also on-site. Furnished apartments available.
1 of 23

1 of 23

Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
5 Units Available
Ironhorse Apartments
1600 Iron Horse Dr, Longmont, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,724
1169 sqft
One- to two-bedroom apartments offering granite counters, stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. Community highlights include a pool, dog park, gym and business center. Near State Route 119 and Fox Hill Country Club.
1 of 62

1 of 62

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
$
21 Units Available
Watermark at Harvest Junction
766 S Martin St, Longmont, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,740
1121 sqft
This luxury community offers beautiful interiors, modern finishes, and lots of storage. On-site game area, pool with cabanas, and a dog park. Valet trash service provided. Detached garages available.

1 of 9

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
256 Montgomery Drive
256 Montgomery Drive, Erie, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1240 sqft
256 Montgomery Drive Available 08/24/20 256 Montgomery Drive, Erie, CO 80516 - This 2 bedroom home backs up to open space and has some of the best Rocky Mountain views in Erie! It's in a very central location and is within walking distance of the

1 of 5

Last updated April 8 at 07:31 AM
1 Unit Available
397 Smith Cir
397 Smith Circle, Erie, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1241 sqft
Come see this fabulous 2BD, 3BA townhome in the coveted area of Grandview Estates. Large living room with newer carpet and fresh paint.
1 of 23

1 of 23

Last updated July 23 at 06:31 AM
7 Units Available
Advenir at Wyndham
2540 Sunset Dr, Longmont, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,357
924 sqft
Recently renovated community near Highway 66. Updates include hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. The property offers a playground, lobby area, clubhouse, 24-hour gym and a fire pit. Pet-friendly.
1 of 28

1 of 28

Last updated July 23 at 06:14 AM
16 Units Available
Fox Ridge Apartments
3800 Pike Rd, Longmont, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,680
1040 sqft
These smoke-free apartments feature walk-in closets and fireplaces. Community amenities include a coffee bar, hot tub, and 24-hour gym. Just minutes from the shopping along Hover Street.
1 of 26

1 of 26

Last updated July 23 at 03:33 AM
19 Units Available
Northeast Westminster
Arbour Square
14770 Orchard Pkwy, Westminster, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,778
990 sqft
Amenities include granite counters, gourmet kitchens, stainless appliances, walk-in closets, and full-size W/D. Pet-friendly community, featuring studio-3 bedroom homes with easy access to I-25. Located in Westminster along Denver's northern corridor.
1 of 15

1 of 15

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
2 Units Available
Baseline Village
811 East Baseline Road, Lafayette, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
907 sqft
You’ll find everything you’re looking for in this newly-built townhome style community at Baseline Village! This beautiful, pet-friendly residential community of 2 and 3 bedroom floorplans is close to Boulder, Denver and everything in between, and
1 of 15

1 of 15

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
$
6 Units Available
Ardenne
601 Merlin Dr, Lafayette, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
855 sqft
Ardenne Apartments offers one-, two-, and three-bedroom units on Merlin Drive near the Colorado Golf Club. Enjoy stone counters, modern kitchens, washers/dryers and private patio in unit with an on-site pool, 24-hour gym, and lounge. Pet-friendly.
1 of 36

1 of 36

Last updated July 23 at 06:43 AM
6 Units Available
Victoria Inn
2400 W 17th Ave, Longmont, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,814
777 sqft
Apartments with classic charm in a great location near I-25. Community amenities include guest suite, guest parking and pool. Units feature hardwood floors, fireplace, in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. A smoke-free community.
1 of 19

1 of 19

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
33 Units Available
Cloverbasin Village Apartments and Townhomes
630 S Peck Dr, Longmont, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,237
986 sqft
Modern living on the west side of the city. Outstanding on-site amenities including a pool, playground, fire pit and grill area. Apartments include updated appliances, walk-in closets and spacious layouts with an all-electric kitchen.
1 of 43

1 of 43

Last updated July 23 at 06:29 AM
137 Units Available
South Main Station
485 2nd Ave, Longmont, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,583
1097 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual, self-guided or in-person tours are available by appointment.
1 of 24

1 of 24

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
$
16 Units Available
Palisade Park
16815 Huron St, Broomfield, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,685
1059 sqft
Make Palisade Park your new home! Our apartments in Broomfield, Colorado come in a wide array of spacious floor plans with one-, two-, and three-bedroom options.
1 of 20

1 of 20

Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
11 Units Available
Roosevelt Park Apartments
600 Longs Peak Ave, Longmont, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,980
1096 sqft
High ceilings and expansive windows. In-home laundry. Modern fitness center with cardio machines and free weights. Steps from downtown Longmont's shopping and dining on Main Street.
1 of 21

1 of 21

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
$
17 Units Available
Prana
550 Viridian Dr, Lafayette, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,755
1155 sqft
Very pet-friendly amenities, including pet waste and wash stations. Near a dog park and various nature trails. Units feature lush views of the Rock Mountains.
1 of 20

1 of 20

Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
24 Units Available
Northeast Westminster
Arbour Commons at the Orchard Town Center
663 W 148th Ave, Westminster, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,669
1146 sqft
Spacious studio to three-bedroom apartments with access to I-25, Northwest Parkway and E-470. Walk to The Orchard Town Center for shopping, dining and entertainment, then return to enjoy the resort-style pool and sauna.
1 of 39

1 of 39

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
8 Units Available
Platte View Landing
90 Miller Ave, Brighton, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,416
925 sqft
On-site management, 24 hour maintenance, and 30 day move-in satisfaction guarantee for unbeatable resident care. Resort-style pool and hot tub flanked by lounge chairs and grill stations. Walk-in closets and in-home washer/dryer with all floor plans
1 of 40

1 of 40

Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
$
6 Units Available
Solaire Apartments
1287 S 8th Ave, Brighton, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,549
1085 sqft
Abundant storage space with walk-in closets in every floor plan. Resort-style pool with lap lanes, sun shelf and lounge chairs. Outdoor lounge with firepit. Less than a mile to US-85.
1 of 33

1 of 33

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
29 Units Available
North Washington
Parkhouse
14310 Grant St, Thornton, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,681
1039 sqft
Be the first to live in these brand new apartments located in the heart of Thornton. Surrounded by beautiful parks and hiking trails, with easy access to I-25 and downtown Denver. Spacious interiors and modern finishes.
1 of 3

1 of 3

Last updated July 23 at 06:30 AM
5 Units Available
VerraWest
1420 Renaissance Dr, Longmont, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,762
1051 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments are air-conditioned for year-round comfort. Pet owners can take advantage of the dog park and pet washing station. Located near Blue Skies Park and several biking trails.
1 of 21

1 of 21

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
4 Units Available
Copper Peak at Longmont
2770 Copper Peak Ln, Longmont, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
923 sqft
You can do a lot of living at Copper Peak! And the affordable rents are just the beginning. Copper Peak Apartments will amaze you with their style, modern design features, and wonderful open room concept.
1 of 20

1 of 20

Last updated July 23 at 06:36 AM
3 Units Available
Ute Creek Apartments
1100 E 17th Ave, Longmont, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
970 sqft
Ute Creek Apartment’s unbeatable location in the beautiful residential neighborhood of Northeast Longmont provides convenient access to I-25 and other major highways. You’ll feel relaxed and at home with our spacious and open floor plans.
What to keep in mind when looking for 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom apartments in Frederick, CO

Looking for 2 bedroom 2 bathroom apartments in Frederick offer flexibility, privacy, and an ideal layout for roommates. Choose your location and make sure it's a reasonable commute from work, along with the neighborhood amenities you want from entertainment to green space.

Some 2 bedroom apartments in Frederick offer two equal-sized rooms with the same bathrooms. Others may offer a smaller second bedroom that is intended as a den or guest room. The second bathroom could be located in a hallway or away from the bedrooms. If you’re moving in with a roommate, decide who will take the smaller room and potentially adjust each portion of the rent accordingly.

Consider how much privacy you want when renting 2 bedroom 2 bathroom apartments in Frederick. Are the bedrooms right next to each other or situated across the apartment? Consider the views each bedroom offers, as well as if one offers more storage and a better layout.

