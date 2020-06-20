All apartments in Fountain
Last updated May 22 2020 at 8:40 PM

830 Candlestar Loop North

830 Candlestar Loop North · (719) 257-7465
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

830 Candlestar Loop North, Fountain, CO 80817

Price and availability

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Come see your dream home today! This beautiful ranch style home is located near hiking trails, schools and shopping centers! The exterior of this home features an attached three car garage and a lovely covered front porch! As you enter the home, you will find a spacious living room with a gas fireplace! The kitchen has beautiful wood flooring, wood cabinets and bright white tile backsplash! The kitchen also has a separate dining area with a huge bay window and a walk-out to the covered patio and fenced in backyard! There is an office area, a full bathroom and 2 bedrooms located on the main floor including the Master bedroom which is adjoined to a full bathroom and walk-in closet! On the lower level of the home, there are two additional bedrooms and a full bathroom as well as a spacious family room! The separate laundry room is also located on the lower level! This home won’t last long! This home is move-in ready and waiting for your visit! Come see it today!!
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 830 Candlestar Loop North have any available units?
830 Candlestar Loop North doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fountain, CO.
What amenities does 830 Candlestar Loop North have?
Some of 830 Candlestar Loop North's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 830 Candlestar Loop North currently offering any rent specials?
830 Candlestar Loop North isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 830 Candlestar Loop North pet-friendly?
Yes, 830 Candlestar Loop North is pet friendly.
Does 830 Candlestar Loop North offer parking?
Yes, 830 Candlestar Loop North does offer parking.
Does 830 Candlestar Loop North have units with washers and dryers?
No, 830 Candlestar Loop North does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 830 Candlestar Loop North have a pool?
No, 830 Candlestar Loop North does not have a pool.
Does 830 Candlestar Loop North have accessible units?
No, 830 Candlestar Loop North does not have accessible units.
Does 830 Candlestar Loop North have units with dishwashers?
No, 830 Candlestar Loop North does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 830 Candlestar Loop North have units with air conditioning?
No, 830 Candlestar Loop North does not have units with air conditioning.
