830 Candlestar Loop North

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Come see your dream home today! This beautiful ranch style home is located near hiking trails, schools and shopping centers! The exterior of this home features an attached three car garage and a lovely covered front porch! As you enter the home, you will find a spacious living room with a gas fireplace! The kitchen has beautiful wood flooring, wood cabinets and bright white tile backsplash! The kitchen also has a separate dining area with a huge bay window and a walk-out to the covered patio and fenced in backyard! There is an office area, a full bathroom and 2 bedrooms located on the main floor including the Master bedroom which is adjoined to a full bathroom and walk-in closet! On the lower level of the home, there are two additional bedrooms and a full bathroom as well as a spacious family room! The separate laundry room is also located on the lower level! This home won’t last long! This home is move-in ready and waiting for your visit! Come see it today!!

