7879 Wythe Dr

Amenities

Available 08/04/20 Spacious Two Story Fountain Home - Property Id: 302448



Beautiful and spacious 3 bed 2.5 bath Fountain home. Brand new stainless steel appliances in kitchen and newly refinished hardwood floors. Huge master bedroom with fireplace and 5 piece bath. The front and back yard have brand new sod with a self draining sprinkler system. Yard is fenced in.



Home is currently tenant occupied and will be available August 4th.



Property accepts cats and dogs.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/302448

