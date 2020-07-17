Available 08/04/20 Spacious Two Story Fountain Home - Property Id: 302448
Beautiful and spacious 3 bed 2.5 bath Fountain home. Brand new stainless steel appliances in kitchen and newly refinished hardwood floors. Huge master bedroom with fireplace and 5 piece bath. The front and back yard have brand new sod with a self draining sprinkler system. Yard is fenced in.
Home is currently tenant occupied and will be available August 4th.
Property accepts cats and dogs. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/302448 Property Id 302448
(RLNE5901540)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7879 Wythe Dr have any available units?
7879 Wythe Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fountain, CO.
What amenities does 7879 Wythe Dr have?
Some of 7879 Wythe Dr's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7879 Wythe Dr currently offering any rent specials?
7879 Wythe Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7879 Wythe Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 7879 Wythe Dr is pet friendly.
Does 7879 Wythe Dr offer parking?
No, 7879 Wythe Dr does not offer parking.
Does 7879 Wythe Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7879 Wythe Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7879 Wythe Dr have a pool?
No, 7879 Wythe Dr does not have a pool.
Does 7879 Wythe Dr have accessible units?
No, 7879 Wythe Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 7879 Wythe Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7879 Wythe Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 7879 Wythe Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 7879 Wythe Dr does not have units with air conditioning.