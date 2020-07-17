All apartments in Fountain
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

7806 Stockton Dr.

7806 Stoskton Drive · (719) 264-5421
Location

7806 Stoskton Drive, Fountain, CO 80817

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 7806 Stockton Dr. · Avail. Aug 1

$2,145

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2490 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
7806 Stockton Dr. Available 08/01/20 Great Home Close to Military Installations! - Beautiful energy-efficient home with a great location! 2-story, corner lot with spacious covered outdoor patio. 3 car garage. 4 bedrooms / 2.5 bath. Living areas on both floors! Separate office on the main level. Master has a walk-in closet! The laundry room is on the 2nd floor for easy access. Open concept kitchen/dining area with granite countertops. Brand new roof and windows installed. Drive times: 5 minutes to Ft. Carson Gate 20, 18 minutes to Peterson AFB, and 20 minutes to NORAD. 5 miles to I-25 corridor and convenient shops at Mesa Ridge nearby.

Landlord will consider 1 dog weighing up to 35lbs with an additional $500 deposit. No cats or aggressive breeds.

**VIDEO WALK THROUGH- http://www.listingsmagic.com/sps/tour-slider/index.php?property_ID=209265**

*Information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed. Tenant is fully responsible to verify inclusions and amenities prior to entering into a lease.

RE/MAX Properties, Inc.
Each Office Independently Owned and Operated

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3887407)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7806 Stockton Dr. have any available units?
7806 Stockton Dr. has a unit available for $2,145 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7806 Stockton Dr. have?
Some of 7806 Stockton Dr.'s amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7806 Stockton Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
7806 Stockton Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7806 Stockton Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 7806 Stockton Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 7806 Stockton Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 7806 Stockton Dr. offers parking.
Does 7806 Stockton Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7806 Stockton Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7806 Stockton Dr. have a pool?
No, 7806 Stockton Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 7806 Stockton Dr. have accessible units?
No, 7806 Stockton Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 7806 Stockton Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 7806 Stockton Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7806 Stockton Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 7806 Stockton Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.
