on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage walk in closets

7806 Stockton Dr. Available 08/01/20 Great Home Close to Military Installations! - Beautiful energy-efficient home with a great location! 2-story, corner lot with spacious covered outdoor patio. 3 car garage. 4 bedrooms / 2.5 bath. Living areas on both floors! Separate office on the main level. Master has a walk-in closet! The laundry room is on the 2nd floor for easy access. Open concept kitchen/dining area with granite countertops. Brand new roof and windows installed. Drive times: 5 minutes to Ft. Carson Gate 20, 18 minutes to Peterson AFB, and 20 minutes to NORAD. 5 miles to I-25 corridor and convenient shops at Mesa Ridge nearby.



Landlord will consider 1 dog weighing up to 35lbs with an additional $500 deposit. No cats or aggressive breeds.



