7476 Sandy Springs Point

Location

7476 Sandy Springs Point, Fountain, CO 80817

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,575

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1625 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
microwave
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
DUE TO COVID-19 NO IN-PERSON SHOWINGS, CONTACT US FOR A VIRTUAL SHOWING. 719-559-8416.

Come view our Townhome only minutes from Ft. Carson. The end unit townhome is 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths with a 2 car garage, in great condition. The home comes with central air for the hot summer months, ceiling fans in each of the bedrooms and living areas, and spacious rooms in excellent condition, large kitchen has lots of cabinets and counter space and a full complement of black appliances including a built-in microwave. Washer and Dryer hookups on the main level. Walk-in closet in the master bathroom. Oversized garage. Near parks and schools.

AC is included for warm summer months.

No Pets and no Smoking.

Check out our virtual walk-through!!!
https://www.zillow.com/view-3d-home/d9b018a7-65a1-448b-acbf-a781a7261233/

NO Pets & NO Smoking.

Contact Action Team Realty for a showing -- 719-559-8416.
Applications can be done at www.ActionTeamRentals.com, which are $35 per adult and each person over the age of 18 must submit a separate application.

Home is available for occupancy as of 6/5/2020. 1-year lease minimum required.

The minimum credit score to apply for this unit is 625.
Please review all other rental requirements to apply to the unit to be approved by Action Team Realty.
https://atr.managebuilding.com/Resident/public/custom/20
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

