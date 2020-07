Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage air conditioning bathtub

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

640 Rye Ridge Rd Available 08/01/20 Fountain Valley Ranch Style Home - Large four bedroom ranch style home with finished basement.Over 2100 sq. feet of finished living space. Two car attached garage, Large country eat in kitchen with ceramic tile floors, Fresh interior paint, new fixtures, new washer and dryer. Huge two tier deck great for summer bar-b-que's. Soaking tub in the basement bath, Master bedroom has sitting area. Only 5 minutes from Ft Carson.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2257890)