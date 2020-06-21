2169 McCleary Ln

Amenities

garage fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace Property Amenities parking garage

Fantastic, roomy, 2384 square foot home near bases! This home has a 2 car garage, finished basement, fireplace, and more. Pets allowed, subject to approval.



Due to COVID-19 concerns we will not be conducting in person showings at this time. Virtual tour coming available soon.



Minimum qualifications for an approved application:



1)Rent: less than $1000, credit must be 620+, rent between $1001-$1600 credit must be 650+, rent $1601 and up, credit must be 690+.



(the previous 7 years of credit history is reviewed, anything prior is not taken into account).Not ALL applicants need a qualifing credit score, but the one who does qualify needs to make 2.5x the rental amount.



2) Gross monthly income needs to be 2.5x the monthly rent amount



3) Previous five years of criminal, eviction, foreclosure and bankruptcy history are taken into account and is a limiting factor for approving applications.



4) No Methamphetamine or Amphetamine convictions



5) No registered sex offenders

BARB