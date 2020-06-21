All apartments in Fountain
Last updated June 15 2020 at 8:04 AM

2169 McCleary Ln

2169 Mccleary Lane · (719) 694-1961
Location

2169 Mccleary Lane, Fountain, CO 80817

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. Jul 8

$1,695

5 Bed · 4 Bath · 2384 sqft

Amenities

garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Fantastic, roomy, 2384 square foot home near bases! This home has a 2 car garage, finished basement, fireplace, and more. Pets allowed, subject to approval.

Due to COVID-19 concerns we will not be conducting in person showings at this time. Virtual tour coming available soon.

Minimum qualifications for an approved application:

1)Rent: less than $1000, credit must be 620+, rent between $1001-$1600 credit must be 650+, rent $1601 and up, credit must be 690+.

(the previous 7 years of credit history is reviewed, anything prior is not taken into account).Not ALL applicants need a qualifing credit score, but the one who does qualify needs to make 2.5x the rental amount.

2) Gross monthly income needs to be 2.5x the monthly rent amount

3) Previous five years of criminal, eviction, foreclosure and bankruptcy history are taken into account and is a limiting factor for approving applications.

4) No Methamphetamine or Amphetamine convictions

5) No registered sex offenders
BARB

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2169 McCleary Ln have any available units?
2169 McCleary Ln has a unit available for $1,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 2169 McCleary Ln currently offering any rent specials?
2169 McCleary Ln isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2169 McCleary Ln pet-friendly?
No, 2169 McCleary Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fountain.
Does 2169 McCleary Ln offer parking?
Yes, 2169 McCleary Ln does offer parking.
Does 2169 McCleary Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2169 McCleary Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2169 McCleary Ln have a pool?
No, 2169 McCleary Ln does not have a pool.
Does 2169 McCleary Ln have accessible units?
No, 2169 McCleary Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 2169 McCleary Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 2169 McCleary Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2169 McCleary Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 2169 McCleary Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
