107 Wellington St. 107

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated carpet range

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry

MOVE IN IMMEDIATELY 2 Bedroom Townhome - Property Id: 121141



Located in Fountain, CO. This 2 story town home is close to Fort Carson, shopping, restaurants and easy access to I-25. You won't want to miss out on this great home! High ceilings. updated fixtures, quaint front porch, laundry on-site, and more! Call today to set up a viewing! ~Basic floor plan, unit available may differ in color, flooring, etc.~



Must meet rental criteria:

-Satisfactory Credit

-Pass Criminal Background Check (no felonies)

-Income must equal 2.5 times the monthly rent

-Satisfactory Rental History (no evictions/property collections)



$50 application fee

$100 admin fee

Security Deposit holds apartment for up to 2 weeks.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/107-wellington-st.-fountain-co-unit-107/121141

Property Id 121141



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5952330)