All apartments in Fountain
Find more places like 107 Wellington St. 107.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fountain, CO
/
107 Wellington St. 107
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

107 Wellington St. 107

107 Wellington St · (719) 596-2289
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Fountain
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

107 Wellington St, Fountain, CO 80817

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 107 · Avail. now

$1,025

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
MOVE IN IMMEDIATELY 2 Bedroom Townhome - Property Id: 121141

Located in Fountain, CO. This 2 story town home is close to Fort Carson, shopping, restaurants and easy access to I-25. You won't want to miss out on this great home! High ceilings. updated fixtures, quaint front porch, laundry on-site, and more! Call today to set up a viewing! ~Basic floor plan, unit available may differ in color, flooring, etc.~

Must meet rental criteria:
-Satisfactory Credit
-Pass Criminal Background Check (no felonies)
-Income must equal 2.5 times the monthly rent
-Satisfactory Rental History (no evictions/property collections)

$50 application fee
$100 admin fee
Security Deposit holds apartment for up to 2 weeks.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/107-wellington-st.-fountain-co-unit-107/121141
Property Id 121141

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5952330)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 107 Wellington St. 107 have any available units?
107 Wellington St. 107 has a unit available for $1,025 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 107 Wellington St. 107 have?
Some of 107 Wellington St. 107's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 107 Wellington St. 107 currently offering any rent specials?
107 Wellington St. 107 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 107 Wellington St. 107 pet-friendly?
No, 107 Wellington St. 107 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fountain.
Does 107 Wellington St. 107 offer parking?
No, 107 Wellington St. 107 does not offer parking.
Does 107 Wellington St. 107 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 107 Wellington St. 107 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 107 Wellington St. 107 have a pool?
No, 107 Wellington St. 107 does not have a pool.
Does 107 Wellington St. 107 have accessible units?
No, 107 Wellington St. 107 does not have accessible units.
Does 107 Wellington St. 107 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 107 Wellington St. 107 has units with dishwashers.
Does 107 Wellington St. 107 have units with air conditioning?
No, 107 Wellington St. 107 does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 107 Wellington St. 107?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Mesa Ridge
7765 Pitcher Pt
Fountain, CO 80817

Similar Pages

Fountain 1 BedroomsFountain 2 Bedrooms
Fountain Apartments with BalconiesFountain Apartments with Gyms
Fountain Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COParker, COCastle Rock, COPueblo, CO
Monument, COCastle Pines, COWoodmoor, COGleneagle, CO
Security-Widefield, COManitou Springs, COWoodland Park, COCimarron Hills, CO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Colorado Colorado Springs
Colorado College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity