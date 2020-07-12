77 Apartments for rent in Firestone, CO with parking

Firestone is home of Colorado's first production coal mine. The McKissick Mine opened in all the way back in 1872.

With the Rocky Mountains in the background and country roads taking you to Denver and Fort Collins in less than an hour, Firestone locals (and soon-to-be residents) would swear that this city is almost heaven. How else can you explain the population increase that spurred the spike in home ownership numbers in recent years? But if owning a home is not in the works for you, you can still get involved in the bustling Northern Colorado economy by getting yourself an apt for rent in Firestone, which happens to be situated in one of the busiest intersections of the region.