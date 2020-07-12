Apartment List
/
CO
/
firestone
/
apartments with parking
Last updated July 12 2020 at 10:35 PM

77 Apartments for rent in Firestone, CO with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Firestone apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a priv... Read Guide >

1 of 14

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
6338 Stagecoach Ave.
6338 Stagecoach Avenue, Firestone, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,095
2789 sqft
6338 Stagecoach Ave. Available 05/01/20 AWESOME 3 BED/2.5 BATH HOME IN RIDGE CREST SUBDIVISION-FIRESTONE AVAILABLE MAY 1! - This immaculate, open-floor plan home in Firestone is ideal for families and entertaining.
Results within 1 mile of Firestone
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
18 Units Available
Springs at Sandstone Ranch
2051 Zlaten Dr, Longmont, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,288
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,868
1135 sqft
Situated beside Sandstone Ranch. Luxury townhome-style apartments with ground level private entries. Multiple amenities, including a clubhouse, outdoor kitchen and complimentary coffee bar. Swimming pool, fitness center and pet playgrounds also on-site. Furnished apartments available.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
10675 Durango Pl
10675 Durango Place, Weld County, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1371 sqft
3 BR, 2.5 bath Home for Rent, new interior, 10675 Durango Pl. - NEW INTERIOR in 2019 because of a fire restoration, including kitchen cabinets and appliances, all flooring & paint, most windows and doors.

1 of 11

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
242 Dunmire Street
242 Dunmire Street, Weld County, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1041 sqft
Come see this beautiful recently renovated house in Frederick. 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms with a master suite. This house has a large fenced in yard, plus plenty of off street parking. Pets allowed with owner approval.
Results within 5 miles of Firestone
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
74 Units Available
Union Pointe
1605 County Road 1, Longmont, CO
Studio
$1,350
512 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,390
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
1144 sqft
We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today! Welcome to Union Pointe, a brand-new, stylish community in Longmont, Colorado.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
12 Units Available
Roosevelt Park Apartments
600 Longs Peak Ave, Longmont, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,405
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,045
1096 sqft
High ceilings and expansive windows. In-home laundry. Modern fitness center with cardio machines and free weights. Steps from downtown Longmont's shopping and dining on Main Street.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
6 Units Available
Ironhorse Apartments
1600 Iron Horse Dr, Longmont, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,329
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,699
1169 sqft
One- to two-bedroom apartments offering granite counters, stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. Community highlights include a pool, dog park, gym and business center. Near State Route 119 and Fox Hill Country Club.
Verified

1 of 62

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
19 Units Available
Watermark at Harvest Junction
766 S Martin St, Longmont, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,350
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,740
1121 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,165
1415 sqft
This luxury community offers beautiful interiors, modern finishes, and lots of storage. On-site game area, pool with cabanas, and a dog park. Valet trash service provided. Detached garages available.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
$
144 Units Available
South Main Station
485 2nd Ave, Longmont, CO
Studio
$1,358
568 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,547
864 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,872
1097 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual, self-guided or in-person tours are available by appointment.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 06:11pm
4 Units Available
Ute Creek Apartments
1100 E 17th Ave, Longmont, CO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
970 sqft
Ute Creek Apartment’s unbeatable location in the beautiful residential neighborhood of Northeast Longmont provides convenient access to I-25 and other major highways. You’ll feel relaxed and at home with our spacious and open floor plans.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
1517 Pinewood Court
1517 Pinewood Court, Longmont, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1744 sqft
1517 Pinewood Court Available 07/14/20 Nice 3 bedroom, 2 bath in Fox Creek Farm! - This is a very nice ranch style home with 1744 total square feet, 3 bedrooms and 2 baths in desirable Fox Creek Farm! Located on a cul-de-sac, this home has an open

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1123 Emery Street #3
1123 Emery Street, Longmont, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1750 sqft
Large Living Rooms in Both the Upstairs and Downstairs in this Longmont House for Rent - New paint in upstairs and kitchen cabinets. New carpet in the upstairs bedrooms. Large living rooms in both upstairs and down stairs.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
720 Delaware Avenue #D
720 Delaware Avenue, Longmont, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
900 sqft
2 bedroom apartment in fourplex available in Longmont - Quiet and clean apt in nice area tucked just 2 blocks from Safeway, Lowes, and other large shopping areas, restaurants and businesses.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 10:40pm
1 Unit Available
1447 Kimbark Street
1447 Kimbark Street, Longmont, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
1000 sqft
Come check out this great two-level townhouse in Longmont just one block from 15th and Main Street! This property features two bedrooms, one and a half bathrooms, in unit washer and dryer, and a shared courtyard.

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
1203 S. Coffman Street - 1
1203 South Coffman Street, Longmont, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
800 sqft
For rent 1203 S. Coffman St. Unit #1 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, bi-level apartment. Features include: washer/dryer hookups, dishwasher, off-street parking. Private back patio with storage.

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
706 Meeker Street
706 Meeker Street, Longmont, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1000 sqft
SUPER CUTE 3 BED/1 BATH DUPLEX IN LONGMONT AVAILABLE JULY 4! - You don't want to miss this updated duplex! Stainless appliances, washer dryer hook-ups, newer carpet, newer paint. This unit has nicely updated.

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
9375 State Highway 66
9375 Colorado Highway 66, Weld County, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1800 sqft
Nice single story home with full basement. This listing is: NO SMOKING / NO PETS

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1703 Whitehall Unit 8A
1703 Whitehall Dr, Longmont, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1327 sqft
Condo for rent - Two bedroom 2 bath condo in nice quiet complex with central air conditioning and attached two car garage.

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
838 Mt Evans St
838 Mount Evans Street, Longmont, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1000 sqft
3 bedroom, 1 bath, house for rent, 838 Mt Evans St. Longmont. - 3 bedroom, 1 bath home, New flooring in 2020, washer & dryer hookup, large fenced back yard, 1 car garage, 1000sf! See YouTube Video: https://youtu.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
326 Collyer St.
326 Collyer Street, Longmont, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2012 sqft
Stand out Old Town Home with outstanding character and remodeled modern touches. - A very special house, entirely remodeled sits literally one block from everything in Downtown Longmont.

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
508 Ridge Ave
508 Ridge Avenue, Longmont, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,350
2000 sqft
Lovely 4 bedroom 3.5 bath home in South Longmont's Quail Ridge. Upstairs laundry - washer and dryer included. Large Master retreat with walk in closet and built in shelving. Cozy front porch and private side yard with patio for your summer bbq.

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 10:40pm
1 Unit Available
958 11th Avenue
958 11th Avenue, Longmont, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
768 sqft
Come tour this great home on a corner lot in Longmont! This property features two bedrooms, one full bathroom and 768 square feet of livable space.

1 of 27

Last updated July 12 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
6286 Taft Street
6286 Taft Street, Frederick, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
2005 sqft
Beautiful Turn Key Home with Mountain Views. HUGE Backyard. Very Isolated Location. 3 Car Garage, Loft, Fireplace, Built Ins, Master Suite.

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
1414 Emery Court, Unit 3
1414 Emery Court, Longmont, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
800 sqft
For rent 1414 Emery Court Unit #3 - Large 2 bedroom apartment, one bathroom. $1095 Rent/ $1095 security deposit. Washer/Dryer hookups, off-street parking. Sorry no pets. Stock photos may not be exact.
City Guide for Firestone, CO

Firestone is home of Colorado's first production coal mine. The McKissick Mine opened in all the way back in 1872.

With the Rocky Mountains in the background and country roads taking you to Denver and Fort Collins in less than an hour, Firestone locals (and soon-to-be residents) would swear that this city is almost heaven. How else can you explain the population increase that spurred the spike in home ownership numbers in recent years? But if owning a home is not in the works for you, you can still get involved in the bustling Northern Colorado economy by getting yourself an apt for rent in Firestone, which happens to be situated in one of the busiest intersections of the region. Let's make that task easy. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Firestone, CO

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Firestone apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

Similar Pages

Firestone Cheap Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, COLongmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO
Highlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, COGreeley, CONorthglenn, COParker, COErie, COLafayette, COBrighton, COBerthoud, COJohnstown, CONiwot, CO
Gunbarrel, COLouisville, COEvans, COSuperior, COCommerce City, COWindsor, COFederal Heights, COShaw Heights, COWelby, COWheat Ridge, COGolden, COApplewood, CO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeAims Community College
Arapahoe Community College