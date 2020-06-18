Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage granite counters patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

466 Berwick Ave Available 08/01/20 4BR, 2BA, updated kitchen, great yard & deck, central AC! - This spacious 4-bedroom home has lots to offer! Two living spaces make sure theres enough room for everyone. Youll enjoy entertaining on the large back patio and separate multi-level deck or playing in the big back yard. The updated kitchen has granite counters, custom flooring and newer appliances. The larger corner lot boasts several large shady trees, and theres extra storage in the garage and shed.



No cats; ask about our dog policy.

Absolutely no smokers.



Temporary property tour conditions: Beginning May 11 we will be conducting in-person property tours with the following requirements: 1. All persons touring the property must wear gloves and a face-mask 2. Only Aspen employees will touch any interior surface. 3. All persons touring the property must stay together. At the discretion of Aspen Management, tours that do not adhere to these requirements will be halted or canceled. Thank you for your patience and understanding.



No Cats Allowed



