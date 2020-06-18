All apartments in Firestone
Find more places like 466 Berwick Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Firestone, CO
/
466 Berwick Ave
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

466 Berwick Ave

466 Berwick Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

466 Berwick Avenue, Firestone, CO 80504

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
466 Berwick Ave Available 08/01/20 4BR, 2BA, updated kitchen, great yard & deck, central AC! - This spacious 4-bedroom home has lots to offer! Two living spaces make sure theres enough room for everyone. Youll enjoy entertaining on the large back patio and separate multi-level deck or playing in the big back yard. The updated kitchen has granite counters, custom flooring and newer appliances. The larger corner lot boasts several large shady trees, and theres extra storage in the garage and shed.

No cats; ask about our dog policy.
Absolutely no smokers.

Temporary property tour conditions: Beginning May 11 we will be conducting in-person property tours with the following requirements: 1. All persons touring the property must wear gloves and a face-mask 2. Only Aspen employees will touch any interior surface. 3. All persons touring the property must stay together. At the discretion of Aspen Management, tours that do not adhere to these requirements will be halted or canceled. Thank you for your patience and understanding.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4210987)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 466 Berwick Ave have any available units?
466 Berwick Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Firestone, CO.
What amenities does 466 Berwick Ave have?
Some of 466 Berwick Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 466 Berwick Ave currently offering any rent specials?
466 Berwick Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 466 Berwick Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 466 Berwick Ave is pet friendly.
Does 466 Berwick Ave offer parking?
Yes, 466 Berwick Ave does offer parking.
Does 466 Berwick Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 466 Berwick Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 466 Berwick Ave have a pool?
No, 466 Berwick Ave does not have a pool.
Does 466 Berwick Ave have accessible units?
No, 466 Berwick Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 466 Berwick Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 466 Berwick Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 466 Berwick Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 466 Berwick Ave has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Firestone Cheap Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, COLongmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO
Highlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, COGreeley, CONorthglenn, COParker, COErie, COLafayette, COBrighton, COBerthoud, COJohnstown, CONiwot, CO
Gunbarrel, COLouisville, COEvans, COSuperior, COCommerce City, COWindsor, COFederal Heights, COShaw Heights, COWelby, COWheat Ridge, COGolden, COApplewood, CO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeAims Community College
Arapahoe Community College