Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven range refrigerator Property Amenities carport parking

Great Location! Federal Heights Ranch Style Home has galley style kitchen, formal eating area, living room with bay window, big master with full master bath, 2nd and 3rd bedrooms are in good condition along with the 2nd full bathroom. It has a large fenced yard with storage shed, 2 car carport and is close to shopping and public transportation. MUST SEE!