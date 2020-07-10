Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Federal Heights
Find more places like 1186 W 84th Pl.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Federal Heights, CO
/
1186 W 84th Pl
Last updated June 2 2020 at 7:40 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1186 W 84th Pl
1186 West 84th Place
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Federal Heights
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Location
1186 West 84th Place, Federal Heights, CO 80260
Federal Heights
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
4 Bedroom 3 Bath Home in Federal Heights
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1186 W 84th Pl have any available units?
1186 W 84th Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Federal Heights, CO
.
Is 1186 W 84th Pl currently offering any rent specials?
1186 W 84th Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1186 W 84th Pl pet-friendly?
No, 1186 W 84th Pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Federal Heights
.
Does 1186 W 84th Pl offer parking?
No, 1186 W 84th Pl does not offer parking.
Does 1186 W 84th Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1186 W 84th Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1186 W 84th Pl have a pool?
No, 1186 W 84th Pl does not have a pool.
Does 1186 W 84th Pl have accessible units?
No, 1186 W 84th Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 1186 W 84th Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 1186 W 84th Pl does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1186 W 84th Pl have units with air conditioning?
No, 1186 W 84th Pl does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Legacy Heights Apartments
2700 W 103rd Ave
Federal Heights, CO 80260
Similar Pages
Federal Heights 3 Bedrooms
Federal Heights Apartments with Balcony
Federal Heights Apartments with Garage
Federal Heights Apartments with Pool
Federal Heights Cheap Places
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Denver, CO
Aurora, CO
Lakewood, CO
Fort Collins, CO
Westminster, CO
Thornton, CO
Boulder, CO
Centennial, CO
Longmont, CO
Arvada, CO
Broomfield, CO
Littleton, CO
Highlands Ranch, CO
Englewood, CO
Loveland, CO
Greeley, CO
Northglenn, CO
Parker, CO
Sheridan, CO
Dove Valley, CO
Castle Pines, CO
Meridian, CO
Holly Hills, CO
Edgewater, CO
The Pinery, CO
Welby, CO
Erie, CO
Niwot, CO
Shaw Heights, CO
Stonegate, CO
Gunbarrel, CO
Cherry Creek, CO
Windsor, CO
Berthoud, CO
Columbine, CO
Applewood, CO
Apartments Near Colleges
University of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community College
Aims Community College
Arapahoe Community College