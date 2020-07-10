All apartments in Federal Heights
Find more places like 1186 W 84th Pl.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Federal Heights, CO
/
1186 W 84th Pl
Last updated June 2 2020 at 7:40 AM

1186 W 84th Pl

1186 West 84th Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Federal Heights
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1186 West 84th Place, Federal Heights, CO 80260
Federal Heights

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
4 Bedroom 3 Bath Home in Federal Heights

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1186 W 84th Pl have any available units?
1186 W 84th Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Federal Heights, CO.
Is 1186 W 84th Pl currently offering any rent specials?
1186 W 84th Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1186 W 84th Pl pet-friendly?
No, 1186 W 84th Pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Federal Heights.
Does 1186 W 84th Pl offer parking?
No, 1186 W 84th Pl does not offer parking.
Does 1186 W 84th Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1186 W 84th Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1186 W 84th Pl have a pool?
No, 1186 W 84th Pl does not have a pool.
Does 1186 W 84th Pl have accessible units?
No, 1186 W 84th Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 1186 W 84th Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 1186 W 84th Pl does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1186 W 84th Pl have units with air conditioning?
No, 1186 W 84th Pl does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Legacy Heights Apartments
2700 W 103rd Ave
Federal Heights, CO 80260

Similar Pages

Federal Heights 3 BedroomsFederal Heights Apartments with Balcony
Federal Heights Apartments with GarageFederal Heights Apartments with Pool
Federal Heights Cheap Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, COLongmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO
Highlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, COGreeley, CONorthglenn, COParker, COSheridan, CODove Valley, COCastle Pines, COMeridian, COHolly Hills, COEdgewater, CO
The Pinery, COWelby, COErie, CONiwot, COShaw Heights, COStonegate, COGunbarrel, COCherry Creek, COWindsor, COBerthoud, COColumbine, COApplewood, CO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeAims Community College
Arapahoe Community College