5908 El Diente Court

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly walk in closets pool elevator hot tub

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities pet friendly elevator pool hot tub

Available now. Don't miss your opportunity to live at the foot of the North Table Mountains. 2268 finished square feet plus 1193 unfinished basement. This luxurious home comes complete w/ vaulted ceilings, large living room, eat-in kitchen, gas range, kitchen island w/bar seating, beautiful family room, inset gas fireplace, dining room, laundry, large master bedroom with walk-in closet and mountain views. Composite wood deck with built-in hot tub, low-maintenance yard. Large unfinished basement. A wonderful place to live and entertain. Easy access to hiking and biking trails. Mitchell Elementary, Bell Middle, Golden High school. 30 min. from Denver. Pets considered on a case by case situation with additional pet deposit and monthly pet rent. Long term lease available. $55/adult Application fee. $150 one-time Admin fee. $7 P&R monthly fee (credit reporting). Tenant responsible for all utilities, lawn, and snow removal. Schedule your showing today at www.ViewMyHomes.com.