Last updated January 29 2020 at 8:24 PM

5908 El Diente Court

5908 El Diente Court · No Longer Available
Location

5908 El Diente Court, Fairmount, CO 80403
West Woods West

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
walk in closets
pool
elevator
hot tub
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pet friendly
elevator
pool
hot tub
Available now. Don't miss your opportunity to live at the foot of the North Table Mountains. 2268 finished square feet plus 1193 unfinished basement. This luxurious home comes complete w/ vaulted ceilings, large living room, eat-in kitchen, gas range, kitchen island w/bar seating, beautiful family room, inset gas fireplace, dining room, laundry, large master bedroom with walk-in closet and mountain views. Composite wood deck with built-in hot tub, low-maintenance yard. Large unfinished basement. A wonderful place to live and entertain. Easy access to hiking and biking trails. Mitchell Elementary, Bell Middle, Golden High school. 30 min. from Denver. Pets considered on a case by case situation with additional pet deposit and monthly pet rent. Long term lease available. $55/adult Application fee. $150 one-time Admin fee. $7 P&R monthly fee (credit reporting). Tenant responsible for all utilities, lawn, and snow removal. Schedule your showing today at www.ViewMyHomes.com.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5908 El Diente Court have any available units?
5908 El Diente Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fairmount, CO.
What amenities does 5908 El Diente Court have?
Some of 5908 El Diente Court's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5908 El Diente Court currently offering any rent specials?
5908 El Diente Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5908 El Diente Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 5908 El Diente Court is pet friendly.
Does 5908 El Diente Court offer parking?
No, 5908 El Diente Court does not offer parking.
Does 5908 El Diente Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5908 El Diente Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5908 El Diente Court have a pool?
Yes, 5908 El Diente Court has a pool.
Does 5908 El Diente Court have accessible units?
No, 5908 El Diente Court does not have accessible units.
Does 5908 El Diente Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 5908 El Diente Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5908 El Diente Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 5908 El Diente Court does not have units with air conditioning.

