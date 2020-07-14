18566 W 59th Drive

Amenities

This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in north Golden is situated in the Apple Meadows neighborhood, a great location just a stones throw from the mountains. Enjoy the convenient access to the outdoors while still being in touch with civilization. The home is in great condition. Note - this home does not have a washer/dryer or A/C. Due at lease signing: 1 months rent + $150 Admin fee. Due at move-in: Security deposit (equal to 1 months rent), any pet fees/deposits, any prorated rent. Listed by Logan Richard with Renters Warehouse.