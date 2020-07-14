All apartments in Fairmount
Last updated July 14 2020 at 6:45 PM

18566 W 59th Drive

18566 West 59th Drive · No Longer Available
Location

18566 West 59th Drive, Fairmount, CO 80403
Apple Meadows

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
gym
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
pet friendly
gym
pool
This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in north Golden is situated in the Apple Meadows neighborhood, a great location just a stones throw from the mountains. Enjoy the convenient access to the outdoors while still being in touch with civilization. The home is in great condition. Note - this home does not have a washer/dryer or A/C. Due at lease signing: 1 months rent + $150 Admin fee. Due at move-in: Security deposit (equal to 1 months rent), any pet fees/deposits, any prorated rent. Listed by Logan Richard with Renters Warehouse.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18566 W 59th Drive have any available units?
18566 W 59th Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fairmount, CO.
What amenities does 18566 W 59th Drive have?
Some of 18566 W 59th Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18566 W 59th Drive currently offering any rent specials?
18566 W 59th Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18566 W 59th Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 18566 W 59th Drive is pet friendly.
Does 18566 W 59th Drive offer parking?
No, 18566 W 59th Drive does not offer parking.
Does 18566 W 59th Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 18566 W 59th Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 18566 W 59th Drive have a pool?
Yes, 18566 W 59th Drive has a pool.
Does 18566 W 59th Drive have accessible units?
No, 18566 W 59th Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 18566 W 59th Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 18566 W 59th Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 18566 W 59th Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 18566 W 59th Drive has units with air conditioning.
