Apartment List
/
CO
/
edgewater
/
apartments with parking
Last updated July 12 2020 at 8:34 PM

265 Apartments for rent in Edgewater, CO with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Edgewater apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a priv... Read Guide >

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Edgewater
5450 W 25th Ave 5
5450 W 25th Ave, Edgewater, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,250
500 sqft
Sloans Lake, Edgewater, Beautiful 1 Bd Apt, Locati - Property Id: 133023 Beautiful 1 bedroom apartment with slab granite kitchen, new appliances, flooring, fixtures, on-floor laundry, A/C, and private off-street parking in an AMAZING location! Walk

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 08:35pm
1 Unit Available
Edgewater
2028 Newland St
2028 Newland Street, Edgewater, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
924 sqft
REMODELED kitchen with stainless steel appliances, cabinets, countertops and tiled backsplash. UPDATED bathroom with ceramic tile floor. Hardwood floors in living room and bedrooms.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Edgewater
2280 Marshall St
2280 Marshall Street, Edgewater, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
1819 sqft
Available 09/15/2020 10 - 12 Month Lease Term Options HURRY, THIS GREAT HOME WILL NOT LAST ! This is a great 3br/2ba home. Has detached garage and parking spaces behind the home.
Results within 1 mile of Edgewater
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
17 Units Available
Edgewood
Concordia
6777 W 19th Pl, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,190
653 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,340
776 sqft
Cozy apartments with a private patio/balcony, brushed nickel fixtures, and new kitchens. Pet friendly. On-site laundry available Close to Aviation Park and Lakewood Country Club. Near I-25.
Verified

1 of 53

Last updated July 12 at 06:33pm
$
17 Units Available
West Colfax
1515 Flats
1515 Vrain Street, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,184
475 sqft
Sloan's Lake Park, the Target shopping Center and Interstate 70 are all convenient to this location. Community features a penthouse lounge, yoga studio, rooftop deck, and media room. Apartments have high ceilings and quartz countertops.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
6 Units Available
Edgewood
Sloan's Lake
6792 W 19th Pl, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,401
637 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,820
919 sqft
Contemporary apartments within walking distance of Sloan Lake and less than 15 minutes from downtown Denver. Also close to I-25 and several light rail stations. Package concierge and online rent payment services available.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 10 at 10:07am
6 Units Available
West Colfax
X at Sloans
1552 Xavier Street, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,088
455 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,420
593 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,360
892 sqft
Welcome to X@Sloan’s, sophisticated apartment living near Sloan’s Lake, just minutes from downtown Denver. Choose from a sleek studio, 1-bedroom or 2-bedroom floor plan.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 10 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Molholm
SAULSBURY MANOR
7095 West 13th Avenue, Lakewood, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
678 sqft
Located in the suburb of Lakewood, just west of Denver, Saulsbury Manor features spacious 2 & 3 bedroom apartments with in-wall air conditioner and energy efficient windows.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 10 at 05:57am
5 Units Available
West Colfax
Sloans Place
1540 Sheridan Boulevard, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,095
418 sqft
The brand-new apartments at Sloan’s Place were built with your happiness in mind. Our light-filled studios and 1 bedrooms have 10ft ceilings, gourmet electric kitchens, quartz countertops, a washer/dryer, and more. But it doesn’t stop there.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
3 Units Available
Molholm
West Line Flats
6500 W 13th Ave, Lakewood, CO
Studio
$1,278
460 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,371
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Never-lived-in community with a dog park, a 24-hour gym and car-charging stations. The modern apartments feature wood-like flooring, granite counters and sliding barn doors. On the RTD W Line and mere steps from the Lamar Station.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
16 Units Available
Molholm
Lamar Station
1450 Lamar St, Lakewood, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,025
560 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
926 sqft
Very family and pet friendly apartment complex featuring a dog park and a playground. Roomy units are within walking distance from Walmart, Chipotle and other shopping and dining options. Located a few minutes away by car from Denver.

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 07:41pm
1 Unit Available
Molholm
859 Gray Street
859 Gray Street, Lakewood, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1338 sqft
***COMING SOON*** **Showings begin AFTER 8/4/2020. Available for move in on 8/14/2020. **Showing cannot be scheduled (and will not be confirmed) until AFTER 8/4/2020.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 07:41pm
1 Unit Available
West Colfax
1357 Zenobia Street
1357 Zenobia Street, Denver, CO
2 Bedrooms
$2,645
1414 sqft
Make yourself at home at this charming 2 bedroom 2.25 bathroom home located in the West Colfax/SloHi/Edgewater area! This modern home features a welcoming, updated kitchen that opens to the bright and spacious living room.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Edgewood
1645 Pierce St Unit 1
1645 Pierce St, Lakewood, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
708 sqft
Incredible Remodeled Unit in Tri-plex community with 2 Reserved Parking Spaces and Central AC! - Available for a 1 or 2 year lease! Property is currently tenant occupied, please do not disturb current occupant.

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
West Colfax
1495 Vrain St
1495 Vrain Street, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,150
400 sqft
Modern Studio Located in West Colfax/Sloans Lake neighborhood.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Barths
6110 W. 30th Ave.
6110 West 30th Avenue, Wheat Ridge, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,375
2000 sqft
6110 W. 30th Ave. Available 07/28/20 Spacious Home with 2 Car Garage in quiet Neighborhood! - Property is currently occupied. Please do not disturb occupants. Available for a 2 year lease! 2,000 Sq. Ft.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Molholm
5202 W 9th Ave
5202 West 9th Avenue, Lakewood, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,095
1256 sqft
3 Bedroom 2 Bath House With Garage and Fenced In Yard! 1 Block from Sheridan Light Rail Station. This Won't Last Long!!! - Contact me today to tour! Text, Call, or Email! Ali 720-435-8117 ali.tutunik@realatlas.

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 07:37pm
1 Unit Available
Molholm
1344 Upham St.
1344 Upham Street, Lakewood, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
852 sqft
Three unit property, ample off street parking, large common area, dogs permitted.

1 of 28

Last updated July 12 at 07:37pm
1 Unit Available
Sloan Lake
2846 Xavier St.
2846 Xavier Street, Denver, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
825 sqft
SLOANS LAKE LIVING !!! Come visit this great location that is only 2 blocks from Sloan's lake. Minutes from downtown nightlife w/o the high rent rates. This clean and cozy 2 bedroom 1 bath makes for a great place to call home.

1 of 28

Last updated May 3 at 09:19am
1 Unit Available
West Highland
4701 West 31st Avenue
4701 West 31st Avenue, Denver, CO
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1936 sqft
Wonderful, 3/2 in fantastic location! This home has been completely remodeled. Three bedrooms, two bathrooms, spacious home with one care garage and plenty of off street parking.

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Barths
3135 Saulsbury Street
3135 Saulsbury Street, Wheat Ridge, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,625
2008 sqft
3135 Saulsbury Street Available 08/10/20 Luxury Flooring! Incredible Remodeled House Close to Hayward Park! - 3135 Saulsbury St, Wheat Ridge, CO 80033 - Available 8/10! Come see this beautiful remodeled 4 bedroom/3 bath! Luxury flooring and new

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Edgewood
2115 Teller Street
2115 Teller Street, Lakewood, CO
5 Bedrooms
$3,500
3072 sqft
Available 08/24/20 Large Ranch Home by Sloan's Lake - Property Id: 317801 Available 8/24/2020 is this ranch home, minutes from Sloan's Lake and Crown Hill Park, with 5BR/3BA/3072SF finished living space that's been owner occupied for the last 8
Results within 5 miles of Edgewater
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated July 12 at 08:30pm
19 Units Available
Five Points
TwentyOne01 on Market Apartments
2101 Market St, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,477
455 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,445
932 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,212
1363 sqft
Near convenient transportation locations like I-25, Union Station Light Rail. Also close to numerous hotspots, including Coors Baseball field, Whiskey Bar, Voodoo Comedy Playhouse, and much more. Fully equipped 1-2 bedroom units found in a property that boasts a Las Vegas-inspired sports lounge.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
46 Units Available
Highland
Commons Park West
1550 Platte St, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,463
533 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,375
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,848
1070 sqft
Residents are able to enjoy a host of amenities, one of which is a fully equipped fitness center. Units include a washer/dryer, walk-in closet, and private balcony. Located in the heart of Denver, close to public transportation, and is just steps away from public parks, food markets, and much more.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Edgewater, CO

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Edgewater apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

Similar Pages

Edgewater 1 BedroomsEdgewater 3 Bedrooms
Edgewater Apartments with GarageEdgewater Apartments with Parking
Edgewater Cheap Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, COLongmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, CO
Littleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, COGreeley, CONorthglenn, COThe Pinery, COGleneagle, COWelby, COWoodmoor, COErie, CO
Niwot, COShaw Heights, COStonegate, COGunbarrel, COCherry Creek, COWindsor, COBerthoud, COColumbine, COApplewood, COKen Caryl, CODakota Ridge, CO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeAims Community College
Arapahoe Community College