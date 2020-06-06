2430 Eaton Street

Amenities

Coming Soon! Charming 3 Bed 1 Bath Blocks from Sloans Lake! - PLEASE CALL,TEXT, OR EMAIL TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING

Tom Wagner - 262.844.5533

tom.wagner@realatlas.com



Walk your dog through downtown Edgewater, grab a brew at Joy Ride Brewery, or jog around Sloans lake right from your door!



- Off street parking

- Washer and dryer in house

- Great architecture

- 2 large independent living rooms

- HUGE fenced in backyard

- garage storage area.



This unit will be available 5/1/2020



Rent: $1,950

Deposit: $1,950

Utilities: Residents are responsible for all utilities.



Pet Policy

Pets accepted! (2) total are allowed.

$250 one time pet fee (per pet) is due at the time of move-in.

$25 monthly pet rent (per pet)



Apply today! @ https://areg.appfolio.com/listings/detail/16565db8-38b4-43b5-adb7-fec8c30ed668



Applications: $45 per adult



Rental Qualifications:

Please provide proof of income equal to 3x the rent amount.

No evictions or felonies within the last 5 years

Background and credit checks required.



Contact me today to tour! Text, Call, or Email



Tom Wagner

262-844-5533

tom.wagner@realatlas.com



Professionally managed by Atlas Real Estate

