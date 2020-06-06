2430 Eaton Street

Amenities
Coming Soon! Charming 3 Bed 1 Bath Blocks from Sloans Lake! - PLEASE CALL,TEXT, OR EMAIL TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING
Tom Wagner - 262.844.5533
tom.wagner@realatlas.com
Walk your dog through downtown Edgewater, grab a brew at Joy Ride Brewery, or jog around Sloans lake right from your door!
- Off street parking
- Washer and dryer in house
- Great architecture
- 2 large independent living rooms
- HUGE fenced in backyard
- garage storage area.
This unit will be available 5/1/2020
Rent: $1,950
Deposit: $1,950
Utilities: Residents are responsible for all utilities.
Pet Policy
Pets accepted! (2) total are allowed.
$250 one time pet fee (per pet) is due at the time of move-in.
$25 monthly pet rent (per pet)
Apply today! @ https://areg.appfolio.com/listings/detail/16565db8-38b4-43b5-adb7-fec8c30ed668
Applications: $45 per adult
Rental Qualifications:
Please provide proof of income equal to 3x the rent amount.
No evictions or felonies within the last 5 years
Background and credit checks required.
Contact me today to tour! Text, Call, or Email
Tom Wagner
262-844-5533
tom.wagner@realatlas.com
Professionally managed by Atlas Real Estate
@REALTOR
(RLNE3978922)