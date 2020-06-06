All apartments in Edgewater
Location

2430 Eaton Street, Edgewater, CO 80214
Edgewater

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Coming Soon! Charming 3 Bed 1 Bath Blocks from Sloans Lake! - PLEASE CALL,TEXT, OR EMAIL TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING
Tom Wagner - 262.844.5533
tom.wagner@realatlas.com

Walk your dog through downtown Edgewater, grab a brew at Joy Ride Brewery, or jog around Sloans lake right from your door!

- Off street parking
- Washer and dryer in house
- Great architecture
- 2 large independent living rooms
- HUGE fenced in backyard
- garage storage area.

This unit will be available 5/1/2020

Rent: $1,950
Deposit: $1,950
Utilities: Residents are responsible for all utilities.

Pet Policy
Pets accepted! (2) total are allowed.
$250 one time pet fee (per pet) is due at the time of move-in.
$25 monthly pet rent (per pet)

Apply today! @ https://areg.appfolio.com/listings/detail/16565db8-38b4-43b5-adb7-fec8c30ed668

Applications: $45 per adult

Rental Qualifications:
Please provide proof of income equal to 3x the rent amount.
No evictions or felonies within the last 5 years
Background and credit checks required.

Contact me today to tour! Text, Call, or Email

Tom Wagner
262-844-5533
tom.wagner@realatlas.com

Professionally managed by Atlas Real Estate
@REALTOR

(RLNE3978922)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2430 Eaton Street have any available units?
2430 Eaton Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Edgewater, CO.
Is 2430 Eaton Street currently offering any rent specials?
2430 Eaton Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2430 Eaton Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2430 Eaton Street is pet friendly.
Does 2430 Eaton Street offer parking?
Yes, 2430 Eaton Street offers parking.
Does 2430 Eaton Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2430 Eaton Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2430 Eaton Street have a pool?
No, 2430 Eaton Street does not have a pool.
Does 2430 Eaton Street have accessible units?
No, 2430 Eaton Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2430 Eaton Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2430 Eaton Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2430 Eaton Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 2430 Eaton Street does not have units with air conditioning.

