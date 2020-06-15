1726 Depew Street

Amenities
Beautiful 3bed/2.5 bath townhouse west of Sloan's Lake - Available for 1 or 2 year lease! FaceTime/Live Video Tours Available!
This lovely 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhouse has hardwood floors throughout and Central AC. The kitchen includes a dishwasher and a refrigerator. There is a full size washer and dryer. The backyard is fully fenced and has a patio. An attached, one car garage with remote is accessed via alleyway.
Within walking distance to Sloan's Lake and a major shopping center. Close to wonderful neighborhood restaurants and shops in Edgewater!
HOW TO SCHEDULE A TOUR
*To request a tour of this property and see other available properties, please schedule via: rentmedenver.com/available-properties.
*The Zillow 'Request a Tour' option is not currently available.
APPLICATION DETAILS
*Property Tour Required with at least 48hrs notice.
*Water, sewer, stormwater, and trash will be included in rent for an additional $75/month.
*Non-refundable application fee is $60.00 per person (see application Terms of Agreement for details).
*If approved, a lease preparation and administration fee of 15% of one month's gross rent is required.
*Refundable security deposit equal to 85% of one month's gross rent is required.
TENANT QUALIFICATION CRITERIA
*Total income of at least 3X monthly charges & 620+ credit score is required. *Complete criteria is available at: RentMeDenver.com
*Dogs considered with $250/pet deposit. Cats will not be considered at this time.
*Pet fee: $35/mth for 1 pet; $45/mth for 2 pets.
*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply
RESIDENT ADVANTAGE PROGRAM!
*Residents are automatically enrolled in the Pioneer Property Management Resident Advantage Program for $30/month which includes:
*Liability & Renter's Insurance (property liability coverage of $100,000 and personal property up to $5,000)
*Furnace Filter Program (if property enrolled, to assist with lease requirements) *Free Online ACH Payments (pay from your phone!)
*Online Portal (document storage, online maintenance requests, etc) *24/7/365 emergency and maintenance support
*Home Purchase Credit Program (a portion of rent credited towards home purchase)
*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.
*If you have additional questions you can contact us at info@rentmedenver.com
Pioneer Property Management
4175 Harlan St. #140 Wheat Ridge, CO 80033
RentMeDenver.com
No Cats Allowed
(RLNE5635768)