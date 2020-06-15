Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities pet friendly parking bbq/grill garage

1355 Benjamin Drive Available 07/01/20 3 Bedroom 2 1/2 Bath 3 Car Garage Home - 3 Bedroom 2 1/2 Bath 3 Car Garage Home - Newer Construction - Beautiful home in Eaton in quiet neighborhood. Real wood floors in kitchen, eating area and living room. Living room has a cozy fireplace and vaulted ceilings. Sequestered master bedroom and with 5 piece bath and large walk in closet. Upstairs has additional 2 bedrooms with walk in closets, full bath and loft area. Unfinished basement allows for lots of storage and extra living space if desired. Partially fenced back yard with patio space for BBQs and evening dinner parties.



Dogs only with pet screening. No cats. Additional non-refundable pet fee and monthly pet rent. Single family only.



1355 Benjamin Drive

Eaton, CO 80615



Call Eddie @ 970-673-3673 for an appointment.



Please visit our website, allaboutpropertiesllc.com, for additional properties.



