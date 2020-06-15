All apartments in Eaton
Find more places like 1355 Benjamin Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Eaton, CO
/
1355 Benjamin Drive
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:12 PM

1355 Benjamin Drive

1355 Benjamin Drive · (970) 673-3673
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

1355 Benjamin Drive, Eaton, CO 80615

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1355 Benjamin Drive · Avail. Jul 1

$2,200

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 3317 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
garage
1355 Benjamin Drive Available 07/01/20 3 Bedroom 2 1/2 Bath 3 Car Garage Home - 3 Bedroom 2 1/2 Bath 3 Car Garage Home - Newer Construction - Beautiful home in Eaton in quiet neighborhood. Real wood floors in kitchen, eating area and living room. Living room has a cozy fireplace and vaulted ceilings. Sequestered master bedroom and with 5 piece bath and large walk in closet. Upstairs has additional 2 bedrooms with walk in closets, full bath and loft area. Unfinished basement allows for lots of storage and extra living space if desired. Partially fenced back yard with patio space for BBQs and evening dinner parties.

Dogs only with pet screening. No cats. Additional non-refundable pet fee and monthly pet rent. Single family only.

1355 Benjamin Drive
Eaton, CO 80615

Call Eddie @ 970-673-3673 for an appointment.

Please visit our website, allaboutpropertiesllc.com, for additional properties.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3921149)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1355 Benjamin Drive have any available units?
1355 Benjamin Drive has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1355 Benjamin Drive have?
Some of 1355 Benjamin Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1355 Benjamin Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1355 Benjamin Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1355 Benjamin Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1355 Benjamin Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1355 Benjamin Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1355 Benjamin Drive does offer parking.
Does 1355 Benjamin Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1355 Benjamin Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1355 Benjamin Drive have a pool?
No, 1355 Benjamin Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1355 Benjamin Drive have accessible units?
No, 1355 Benjamin Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1355 Benjamin Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1355 Benjamin Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1355 Benjamin Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1355 Benjamin Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1355 Benjamin Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COLongmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLoveland, CO
Greeley, CONorthglenn, COBrighton, COLouisville, COLafayette, COCommerce City, COJohnstown, COEvans, COWindsor, COBerthoud, CO
Wellington, COErie, COCheyenne, WYNiwot, COGunbarrel, CORanchettes, WYFederal Heights, COSuperior, COWelby, COShaw Heights, CO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeAims Community College
University of Colorado Boulder
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity