Last updated June 5 2020 at 10:40 PM

7440 South Blackhawk Street

7440 South Blackhawk Street · No Longer Available
Location

7440 South Blackhawk Street, Dove Valley, CO 80112

Amenities

Unit Amenities
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
media room
volleyball court
Take a virtual tour now!! >>> https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=pDJCQsVoSBe

Come check out this beautiful condo located in Windmill Creek, Englewood! This property features two bedrooms, two full bathrooms, in unit washer and dryer, and a one car detached garage. The kitchen has all the major appliances, and an open floor plan that extends to the dining and living area making it a great space for entertaining. Off of the living area you will find large sliding doors and a porch, perfect for enjoying your morning paper and coffee. Living in this community you will have access to amenities such as a pool, jacuzzi, clubhouse, business center, playground, and volleyball court. Just minutes away from the property you can find Target, AMC Theaters, Valley Country Club, and many shops and restaurants. This property is ideally located off of Arapahoe Road between Parker and I-25 making commuting a breeze!

Pets - No cats, 1 small dog ok
Inclusions - Refrigerator, Stove, Oven, Microwave, Garbage Disposal, Washer/Dryer
Additional Features/Amenities: Fireplace, Community (Pool, Hot Tub, Business Center, Playground, Clubhouse, Gym)
Utilities Included - Water, Sewer & Trash (tenants pays the rest)
HOA Fees: Paid by Owner
Parking - 1 Car Detached Garage
School District - Grandview High School

This property is available now. Let us know when you would like to move and we can try to work with your date.

Total Cost to Move-in:
Application Fee: $50 per app
Security Deposit: ONE month’s rent
Leasing Administrative Fee: $200
Pet Fee: $300 per pet once (If pets allowed)
First month’s prorated rent is due before move-in

Please verify all the information listed above with the appropriate authority at support@gkhouses.com prior to leasing. For applications, the most up-to-date information and for instructions on how to view the home, visit our website, www.gkhouses.com/listings/
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7440 South Blackhawk Street have any available units?
7440 South Blackhawk Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dove Valley, CO.
What amenities does 7440 South Blackhawk Street have?
Some of 7440 South Blackhawk Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7440 South Blackhawk Street currently offering any rent specials?
7440 South Blackhawk Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7440 South Blackhawk Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 7440 South Blackhawk Street is pet friendly.
Does 7440 South Blackhawk Street offer parking?
Yes, 7440 South Blackhawk Street offers parking.
Does 7440 South Blackhawk Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7440 South Blackhawk Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7440 South Blackhawk Street have a pool?
Yes, 7440 South Blackhawk Street has a pool.
Does 7440 South Blackhawk Street have accessible units?
No, 7440 South Blackhawk Street does not have accessible units.
Does 7440 South Blackhawk Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 7440 South Blackhawk Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7440 South Blackhawk Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 7440 South Blackhawk Street does not have units with air conditioning.
