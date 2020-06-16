7440 South Blackhawk Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal pet friendly garage gym

Unit Amenities fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse gym parking playground pool garage hot tub media room volleyball court

Take a virtual tour now!! >>> https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=pDJCQsVoSBe



Come check out this beautiful condo located in Windmill Creek, Englewood! This property features two bedrooms, two full bathrooms, in unit washer and dryer, and a one car detached garage. The kitchen has all the major appliances, and an open floor plan that extends to the dining and living area making it a great space for entertaining. Off of the living area you will find large sliding doors and a porch, perfect for enjoying your morning paper and coffee. Living in this community you will have access to amenities such as a pool, jacuzzi, clubhouse, business center, playground, and volleyball court. Just minutes away from the property you can find Target, AMC Theaters, Valley Country Club, and many shops and restaurants. This property is ideally located off of Arapahoe Road between Parker and I-25 making commuting a breeze!



Pets - No cats, 1 small dog ok

Inclusions - Refrigerator, Stove, Oven, Microwave, Garbage Disposal, Washer/Dryer

Additional Features/Amenities: Fireplace, Community (Pool, Hot Tub, Business Center, Playground, Clubhouse, Gym)

Utilities Included - Water, Sewer & Trash (tenants pays the rest)

HOA Fees: Paid by Owner

Parking - 1 Car Detached Garage

School District - Grandview High School



This property is available now. Let us know when you would like to move and we can try to work with your date.



Total Cost to Move-in:

Application Fee: $50 per app

Security Deposit: ONE month’s rent

Leasing Administrative Fee: $200

Pet Fee: $300 per pet once (If pets allowed)

First month’s prorated rent is due before move-in



Please verify all the information listed above with the appropriate authority at support@gkhouses.com prior to leasing. For applications, the most up-to-date information and for instructions on how to view the home, visit our website, www.gkhouses.com/listings/

Contact us to schedule a showing.