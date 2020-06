Amenities

Room to roam in this bright 4+ bedroom, 2 1/2 bath home. Newer carpet and paint, laminate wood flooring and wood blinds are just some of the special features. Enjoy vaulted ceilings in the living/dining area and gas log fireplace in the great room. Spacious master bedroom, bonus room for office or crafts in the basement. Conveniently located to E-470 and in the Cherry Creek school district. Please call Pam @ 303-872-9118 Ext.8 for your showing appointment today!