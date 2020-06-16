15916 E Otero Cir

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

MOVE IN READY



12 - 13 MONTH LEASE TERM OPTIONS!



Live in a gorgeous Meritage paired home in the community of Trails Edge east of 25!



This Genesee model is an energy efficient smart home that offers 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, Ring doorbell, surround sound, 2 car garage, and an unfinished basement. Stunning open floor plan with luxury vinyl flooring throughout, main floor office, living room, eating area, and powder room. Fabulous kitchen features slow close cabinets, roll out drawers, electrical outlets inside cabinets for convenience, exquisite quartz counter tops, pantry, island with extra seating, and new appliances!



Upper level features additional living/loft area and laundry with washer/dryer. Escape to the master bedroom with stunning 5 piece master bath including shower with subway tile, double sinks, and huge walk-in closet. There are 2 additional bedrooms down the hall with ceiling fans, sharing a full bath.



Easy commute to the Denver Tech Center or downtown. Close to dining and shopping at Arapahoe Crossing and Park Meadows Mall.



Central Air Conditioning

Forced Air Heat

Tankless Water Heater



1 dog considered with owner approval and $350 pet deposit. Sorry, no cats.



For Showings, call or TEXT Natasha @ 720-749-0475 or email Natasha@NewAgeRE.com



To Apply, please visit our website at www.NewAgeRE.com . All adults over the age of 18 must be screened and named on the lease. $40 application fee/applicant.



We are not responsible for inaccurate information. For the most accurate information, please visit our website at NewAgeRE.com or contact the leasing contact listed.