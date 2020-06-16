15916 E Otero Cir

All apartments in Dove Valley
Location

15916 E Otero Circle, Dove Valley, CO 80112

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
MOVE IN READY

12 - 13 MONTH LEASE TERM OPTIONS!

Live in a gorgeous Meritage paired home in the community of Trails Edge east of 25!

This Genesee model is an energy efficient smart home that offers 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, Ring doorbell, surround sound, 2 car garage, and an unfinished basement. Stunning open floor plan with luxury vinyl flooring throughout, main floor office, living room, eating area, and powder room. Fabulous kitchen features slow close cabinets, roll out drawers, electrical outlets inside cabinets for convenience, exquisite quartz counter tops, pantry, island with extra seating, and new appliances!

Upper level features additional living/loft area and laundry with washer/dryer. Escape to the master bedroom with stunning 5 piece master bath including shower with subway tile, double sinks, and huge walk-in closet. There are 2 additional bedrooms down the hall with ceiling fans, sharing a full bath.

Easy commute to the Denver Tech Center or downtown. Close to dining and shopping at Arapahoe Crossing and Park Meadows Mall.

Central Air Conditioning
Forced Air Heat
Tankless Water Heater

1 dog considered with owner approval and $350 pet deposit. Sorry, no cats.

For Showings, call or TEXT Natasha @ 720-749-0475 or email Natasha@NewAgeRE.com

To Apply, please visit our website at www.NewAgeRE.com . All adults over the age of 18 must be screened and named on the lease. $40 application fee/applicant.

We are not responsible for inaccurate information. For the most accurate information, please visit our website at NewAgeRE.com or contact the leasing contact listed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

