15862 East Broncos Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Modern 2BD, 2BA home in City Scapes with rooftop deck! Up to 2 small to small dogs under 30 pounds okay, but sorry no cats. Check out a 360-degree walk through at my.matterport.com/show/?m=SCrVNgnZcRs.



Welcome home to an amazing modern urban home in City Scapes that feels brand new! Amazing upgraded kitchen with stainless steel appliances including a gas cooktop, quartz counters, and easy to clean flooring throughout! The main floor offers a spacious living room that includes a projector and screen! Upstairs are both bedrooms including the master with a walk-in closet, and fantastic bathroom! Don't miss out on the rooftop deck, with incredible and unobstructed views! Included in the rent is trash service, and use of the clothes washer and dryer! Amazing location that puts you close to the DTC! Tons of shopping and eateries along Arapahoe Road are just minutes away! 2 car attached garage. Don't miss out on this amazing home in City Scapes, and welcome home!



* No smoking or marijuana.

* Two dogs (at least 2 years old, and under 30 pounds each) may be considered. No cats. With approval, we require a $250 deposit per pet upon lease signing, and the pet fee is $35/month pet pet. Pet application @ "app.petscreening.com/referral/Dn9yleFSpvVE"

* Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to one month's rent

* Nonrefundable Lease Fee: $250

* Property Manager: Home Realty & Management

* Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review our rental criteria prior to applying @ www.homerealtyllc.com/tenants

* Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.