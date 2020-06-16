All apartments in Dove Valley
Last updated April 13 2020 at 10:45 PM

15862 East Broncos Place

15862 E Broncos Pl · No Longer Available
Location

15862 E Broncos Pl, Dove Valley, CO 80112

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dogs allowed
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Modern 2BD, 2BA home in City Scapes with rooftop deck! Up to 2 small to small dogs under 30 pounds okay, but sorry no cats. Check out a 360-degree walk through at my.matterport.com/show/?m=SCrVNgnZcRs.

Welcome home to an amazing modern urban home in City Scapes that feels brand new! Amazing upgraded kitchen with stainless steel appliances including a gas cooktop, quartz counters, and easy to clean flooring throughout! The main floor offers a spacious living room that includes a projector and screen! Upstairs are both bedrooms including the master with a walk-in closet, and fantastic bathroom! Don't miss out on the rooftop deck, with incredible and unobstructed views! Included in the rent is trash service, and use of the clothes washer and dryer! Amazing location that puts you close to the DTC! Tons of shopping and eateries along Arapahoe Road are just minutes away! 2 car attached garage. Don't miss out on this amazing home in City Scapes, and welcome home!

* No smoking or marijuana.
* Two dogs (at least 2 years old, and under 30 pounds each) may be considered. No cats. With approval, we require a $250 deposit per pet upon lease signing, and the pet fee is $35/month pet pet. Pet application @ "app.petscreening.com/referral/Dn9yleFSpvVE"
* Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to one month's rent
* Nonrefundable Lease Fee: $250
* Property Manager: Home Realty & Management
* Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review our rental criteria prior to applying @ www.homerealtyllc.com/tenants
* Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15862 East Broncos Place have any available units?
15862 East Broncos Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dove Valley, CO.
What amenities does 15862 East Broncos Place have?
Some of 15862 East Broncos Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15862 East Broncos Place currently offering any rent specials?
15862 East Broncos Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15862 East Broncos Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 15862 East Broncos Place is pet friendly.
Does 15862 East Broncos Place offer parking?
Yes, 15862 East Broncos Place offers parking.
Does 15862 East Broncos Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15862 East Broncos Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15862 East Broncos Place have a pool?
No, 15862 East Broncos Place does not have a pool.
Does 15862 East Broncos Place have accessible units?
No, 15862 East Broncos Place does not have accessible units.
Does 15862 East Broncos Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 15862 East Broncos Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15862 East Broncos Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 15862 East Broncos Place does not have units with air conditioning.

