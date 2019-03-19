5622 South Yank Court

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Wonderful tri-level with 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, 1336 finished square feet. Vaulted ceilings in the kitchen with tiled floors, pantry and plenty of room for a large kitchen table. Step outside to a wonderful deck area and yard that is just the right size for entertaining or pets. Other features include A/C, stove/oven, dishwasher, refrigerator, W/D hookups,. Sprinkler system in front and back yard and 2 car garage with built in cabinets. Close to shopping, parks and the foothills.



Please email jofeld@msn.com.com for a showing.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,995, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,995, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed

