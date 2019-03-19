All apartments in Dakota Ridge
5622 South Yank Court
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5622 South Yank Court

5622 South Yank Court · No Longer Available
Location

5622 South Yank Court, Dakota Ridge, CO 80127
Alkire Acres

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Wonderful tri-level with 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, 1336 finished square feet. Vaulted ceilings in the kitchen with tiled floors, pantry and plenty of room for a large kitchen table. Step outside to a wonderful deck area and yard that is just the right size for entertaining or pets. Other features include A/C, stove/oven, dishwasher, refrigerator, W/D hookups,. Sprinkler system in front and back yard and 2 car garage with built in cabinets. Close to shopping, parks and the foothills.

Please email jofeld@msn.com.com for a showing.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,995, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,995, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

