4997 S Coors Lane
Last updated June 8 2020 at 11:50 AM

4997 S Coors Lane

4997 South Coors Lane · (720) 923-8747
Location

4997 South Coors Lane, Dakota Ridge, CO 80465

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentbits

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. Jul 10

$2,900

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2521 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
gym
pool
oven
Unit Amenities
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pet friendly
gym
parking
pool
garage
Available early July. Incredible opportunity for this home built in 2014 in Bear Creek Meadows. Must See the large living areas on the main level, including gourmet kitchen with double ovens. 3 bedrooms plus office/den and large loft space on 2nd level. Great backyard with patio, pergola, views of the foothills and Red Rocks. Conveniently located just off of C-470 and Belleview - close to mountains, hiking and biking trails. Large unfinished basement with tons of storage. Oversized 2 car garage. This is a tremendous opportunity. Security Deposit is equal to one month of rent. Pets considered on a case by case situation with additional pet deposit and monthly pet rent. $55/adult Application fee. $150 one-time Admin fee. $7 monthly P&R fee (credit reporting). Schedule your showing today at www.ViewMyHomes.com.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4997 S Coors Lane have any available units?
4997 S Coors Lane has a unit available for $2,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4997 S Coors Lane have?
Some of 4997 S Coors Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4997 S Coors Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4997 S Coors Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4997 S Coors Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 4997 S Coors Lane is pet friendly.
Does 4997 S Coors Lane offer parking?
Yes, 4997 S Coors Lane does offer parking.
Does 4997 S Coors Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4997 S Coors Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4997 S Coors Lane have a pool?
Yes, 4997 S Coors Lane has a pool.
Does 4997 S Coors Lane have accessible units?
No, 4997 S Coors Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4997 S Coors Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 4997 S Coors Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4997 S Coors Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 4997 S Coors Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
