4997 S Coors Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities oven patio / balcony Property Amenities pet friendly gym parking pool garage

Available early July. Incredible opportunity for this home built in 2014 in Bear Creek Meadows. Must See the large living areas on the main level, including gourmet kitchen with double ovens. 3 bedrooms plus office/den and large loft space on 2nd level. Great backyard with patio, pergola, views of the foothills and Red Rocks. Conveniently located just off of C-470 and Belleview - close to mountains, hiking and biking trails. Large unfinished basement with tons of storage. Oversized 2 car garage. This is a tremendous opportunity. Security Deposit is equal to one month of rent. Pets considered on a case by case situation with additional pet deposit and monthly pet rent. $55/adult Application fee. $150 one-time Admin fee. $7 monthly P&R fee (credit reporting). Schedule your showing today at www.ViewMyHomes.com.