Home
/
Dakota Ridge, CO
/
4823 South Youngfield Street
Last updated July 14 2019 at 4:53 PM

4823 South Youngfield Street

4823 South Youngfield Street · No Longer Available
Location

4823 South Youngfield Street, Dakota Ridge, CO 80465
Friendly Hills

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
$99 move in special (see details below).

Large 2-story home - 4 bedrooms (upstairs) and 2 baths (upstairs). Very large master bedroom with attached bath and a walk in closet! Hardwood floors! All kitchen appliances included. Full-size washer and dryer hookups. Main floor living room, family room, dining room, 1/2 bath and kitchen. Wood burning fireplace. Parking pad behind fence. Walk to elementary school!

Yard care is the responsibility of the tenants to include watering (no sprinkler system), mowing, weeding, edging, etc. Tenants also responsible for snow removal of sidewalks and driveway.

NOTE:
-No cooling in home.
-Tenants are not permitted to access balcony off master bedroom.

**No smokers

**Pets may be accepted with well qualified applicants. Additional deposit of $500 for the 1st pet and $300 for a 2nd pet. Pets must be over 1 year in age and non-aggressive breeds.

**$99 move in special; with a 13-month lease the rent for July is $99. Full deposit due once an application is approved.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4823 South Youngfield Street have any available units?
4823 South Youngfield Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dakota Ridge, CO.
What amenities does 4823 South Youngfield Street have?
Some of 4823 South Youngfield Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4823 South Youngfield Street currently offering any rent specials?
4823 South Youngfield Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4823 South Youngfield Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4823 South Youngfield Street is pet friendly.
Does 4823 South Youngfield Street offer parking?
Yes, 4823 South Youngfield Street offers parking.
Does 4823 South Youngfield Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4823 South Youngfield Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4823 South Youngfield Street have a pool?
No, 4823 South Youngfield Street does not have a pool.
Does 4823 South Youngfield Street have accessible units?
No, 4823 South Youngfield Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4823 South Youngfield Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4823 South Youngfield Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4823 South Youngfield Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 4823 South Youngfield Street does not have units with air conditioning.
