4823 South Youngfield Street

$99 move in special (see details below).



Large 2-story home - 4 bedrooms (upstairs) and 2 baths (upstairs). Very large master bedroom with attached bath and a walk in closet! Hardwood floors! All kitchen appliances included. Full-size washer and dryer hookups. Main floor living room, family room, dining room, 1/2 bath and kitchen. Wood burning fireplace. Parking pad behind fence. Walk to elementary school!



Yard care is the responsibility of the tenants to include watering (no sprinkler system), mowing, weeding, edging, etc. Tenants also responsible for snow removal of sidewalks and driveway.



NOTE:

-No cooling in home.

-Tenants are not permitted to access balcony off master bedroom.



**No smokers



**Pets may be accepted with well qualified applicants. Additional deposit of $500 for the 1st pet and $300 for a 2nd pet. Pets must be over 1 year in age and non-aggressive breeds.



**$99 move in special; with a 13-month lease the rent for July is $99. Full deposit due once an application is approved.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.