Last updated June 18 2020 at 12:00 AM

4723 South Vivian Court

4723 South Vivian Court · No Longer Available
Location

4723 South Vivian Court, Dakota Ridge, CO 80465
Friendly Hills

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
Practically brand new! This lovely home has been completely remodeled with all the modern touches and nothing has been spared. New LVP flooring, all new cabinets, appliances and windows. Walk in to a wipe open living room with fantastic lighting that merges right into the completely redone kitchen and eating space. Farm-house modern kitchen with cream cabinets, top of the line countertops, and subway backsplash. This entire space is great for entertaining. Lower level family room separated by a stately handrail is still very open and connected to the rest of the living space. This family room offers a nice wood burning stove, guest bath and entry to the attached 2 car garage. All 4 bedrooms are upstairs. 3 great sized secondary bedrooms with modern paint colors and newer carpet. A fully remodeled bathroom with new, deep soaking tub and custom surround for those bedrooms to share. Master is by itself down the hall and comes with its own remodeled, private bath and walk in closet. The backyard offers a fantastic outdoor living space. Cedar lined covered patio with recessed lighting, ceiling fan and lines to add your own accent lighting. Large shed for your use, outdoor cubby to hold extra firewood, raised garden bed and even a horseshoe pit. Lawn has been carefully maintained and the owner can offer landscape service to ensure it stays park-like for a small fee. A lot of thought went into this remodel and now it's just waiting for you to move in! No cats allowed, but dogs will be considered for the right tenant.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4723 South Vivian Court have any available units?
4723 South Vivian Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dakota Ridge, CO.
What amenities does 4723 South Vivian Court have?
Some of 4723 South Vivian Court's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4723 South Vivian Court currently offering any rent specials?
4723 South Vivian Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4723 South Vivian Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 4723 South Vivian Court is pet friendly.
Does 4723 South Vivian Court offer parking?
Yes, 4723 South Vivian Court does offer parking.
Does 4723 South Vivian Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4723 South Vivian Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4723 South Vivian Court have a pool?
No, 4723 South Vivian Court does not have a pool.
Does 4723 South Vivian Court have accessible units?
No, 4723 South Vivian Court does not have accessible units.
Does 4723 South Vivian Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4723 South Vivian Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 4723 South Vivian Court have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4723 South Vivian Court has units with air conditioning.
