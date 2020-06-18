4723 South Vivian Court

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher dogs allowed garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage internet access

Practically brand new! This lovely home has been completely remodeled with all the modern touches and nothing has been spared. New LVP flooring, all new cabinets, appliances and windows. Walk in to a wipe open living room with fantastic lighting that merges right into the completely redone kitchen and eating space. Farm-house modern kitchen with cream cabinets, top of the line countertops, and subway backsplash. This entire space is great for entertaining. Lower level family room separated by a stately handrail is still very open and connected to the rest of the living space. This family room offers a nice wood burning stove, guest bath and entry to the attached 2 car garage. All 4 bedrooms are upstairs. 3 great sized secondary bedrooms with modern paint colors and newer carpet. A fully remodeled bathroom with new, deep soaking tub and custom surround for those bedrooms to share. Master is by itself down the hall and comes with its own remodeled, private bath and walk in closet. The backyard offers a fantastic outdoor living space. Cedar lined covered patio with recessed lighting, ceiling fan and lines to add your own accent lighting. Large shed for your use, outdoor cubby to hold extra firewood, raised garden bed and even a horseshoe pit. Lawn has been carefully maintained and the owner can offer landscape service to ensure it stays park-like for a small fee. A lot of thought went into this remodel and now it's just waiting for you to move in! No cats allowed, but dogs will be considered for the right tenant.