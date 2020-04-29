4599 South Youngfield Street

Amenities

pet friendly garage fireplace carpet

Features 4 bed 2 bath, fireplace, new paint, tile, carpet, 2 car garage, corner lot across from park. Available for self showing through Rently.com. Please do not submit application until you have personally viewed the interior of the property. No application fee, must have verifiable income and rental history, bad or no credit okay. Pets okay $100 pet fee/pet, tenant is responsible for all utilities. FYI we do NOT post our ads on Craigslist so if you see this property listed for a lower price it is a scam, please flag ad.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.