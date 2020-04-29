All apartments in Dakota Ridge
Find more places like 4599 South Youngfield Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dakota Ridge, CO
/
4599 South Youngfield Street
Last updated April 29 2020 at 9:24 PM

4599 South Youngfield Street

4599 South Youngfield Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dakota Ridge
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Cheap Places
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

4599 South Youngfield Street, Dakota Ridge, CO 80465
Willowbrook

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Features 4 bed 2 bath, fireplace, new paint, tile, carpet, 2 car garage, corner lot across from park. Available for self showing through Rently.com. Please do not submit application until you have personally viewed the interior of the property. No application fee, must have verifiable income and rental history, bad or no credit okay. Pets okay $100 pet fee/pet, tenant is responsible for all utilities. FYI we do NOT post our ads on Craigslist so if you see this property listed for a lower price it is a scam, please flag ad.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4599 South Youngfield Street have any available units?
4599 South Youngfield Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dakota Ridge, CO.
What amenities does 4599 South Youngfield Street have?
Some of 4599 South Youngfield Street's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4599 South Youngfield Street currently offering any rent specials?
4599 South Youngfield Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4599 South Youngfield Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4599 South Youngfield Street is pet friendly.
Does 4599 South Youngfield Street offer parking?
Yes, 4599 South Youngfield Street offers parking.
Does 4599 South Youngfield Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4599 South Youngfield Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4599 South Youngfield Street have a pool?
No, 4599 South Youngfield Street does not have a pool.
Does 4599 South Youngfield Street have accessible units?
No, 4599 South Youngfield Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4599 South Youngfield Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4599 South Youngfield Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4599 South Youngfield Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 4599 South Youngfield Street does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How to Move Cross Country
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Dakota Ridge 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsDakota Ridge 3 Bedrooms
Dakota Ridge Apartments with GymDakota Ridge Cheap Places
Dakota Ridge Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COWestminster, COThornton, CO
Boulder, COCentennial, COLongmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO
Highlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, CONorthglenn, COParker, COCastle Rock, CO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeArapahoe Community College
University of Colorado Colorado Springs