Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:58 AM

12713 W Arlington Place

12713 West Arlington Place · No Longer Available
Location

12713 West Arlington Place, Dakota Ridge, CO 80127
Westgold Meadows

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
12713 W Arlington Place Available 06/16/20 A Treasure in West Gold Meadows - Right across from Belleview Acres park, this home lies just at the heart of the foothills in littleton! This home comes complete with an attached garage, four bedrooms, and three bathrooms! Fully grown trees and hedges line your driveway, providing privacy and landscaping for your viewing pleasure! There are miles of trails and bike paths surrounding the neighborhood and a huge grass park for everyone to enjoy. The pool is just down the street, perfect for those hot summer days. Call us today to schedule your showing!

(RLNE4464393)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12713 W Arlington Place have any available units?
12713 W Arlington Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dakota Ridge, CO.
Is 12713 W Arlington Place currently offering any rent specials?
12713 W Arlington Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12713 W Arlington Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 12713 W Arlington Place is pet friendly.
Does 12713 W Arlington Place offer parking?
Yes, 12713 W Arlington Place offers parking.
Does 12713 W Arlington Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12713 W Arlington Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12713 W Arlington Place have a pool?
Yes, 12713 W Arlington Place has a pool.
Does 12713 W Arlington Place have accessible units?
No, 12713 W Arlington Place does not have accessible units.
Does 12713 W Arlington Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 12713 W Arlington Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12713 W Arlington Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 12713 W Arlington Place does not have units with air conditioning.
