12713 W Arlington Place Available 06/16/20 A Treasure in West Gold Meadows - Right across from Belleview Acres park, this home lies just at the heart of the foothills in littleton! This home comes complete with an attached garage, four bedrooms, and three bathrooms! Fully grown trees and hedges line your driveway, providing privacy and landscaping for your viewing pleasure! There are miles of trails and bike paths surrounding the neighborhood and a huge grass park for everyone to enjoy. The pool is just down the street, perfect for those hot summer days. Call us today to schedule your showing!



(RLNE4464393)