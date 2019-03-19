12288 W. Dorado Place 206

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony parking walk in closets pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities clubhouse parking playground pool

Brand NEW Paint and Carpet! LARGE 2 bed + bonus room / Littleton Condo - This 2nd floor condo in Littleton offers 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and a large bonus room that can be used as an office, playroom or a 3rd bedroom. This condo features 1356 of living space and also has a very spacious private balcony for you to enjoy your morning cup of coffee or relax while taking in the cool Colorado evenings.



Master bedroom has a walk in closet, and a private master bath with garden size tub. This condo also has a separate laundry area with stackable w/d hook ups, an extra full bathroom, and a very large living room with gas fireplace. Lease includes: water, sewer, trash, plus all community facilities such as pool, clubhouse, and playground. Great location! Within walking distance to the elementary school and park. Easy access to popular shopping/resturants, mountains, and C470. 1 assigned parking space; central AC. Bright open feel!!!



This is a must see. Must pass a credit and background check- $40 app fee per adult on lease.



Contact us today!



Kerri - 303-347-0975 ext 101

Laura - 303-347-0975 ext 102



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3338457)