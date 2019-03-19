All apartments in Dakota Ridge
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

12288 W. Dorado Place 206

12288 West Dorado Place · No Longer Available
Location

12288 West Dorado Place, Dakota Ridge, CO 80127
Cambridge Commons

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
parking
walk in closets
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
Brand NEW Paint and Carpet! LARGE 2 bed + bonus room / Littleton Condo - This 2nd floor condo in Littleton offers 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and a large bonus room that can be used as an office, playroom or a 3rd bedroom. This condo features 1356 of living space and also has a very spacious private balcony for you to enjoy your morning cup of coffee or relax while taking in the cool Colorado evenings.

Master bedroom has a walk in closet, and a private master bath with garden size tub. This condo also has a separate laundry area with stackable w/d hook ups, an extra full bathroom, and a very large living room with gas fireplace. Lease includes: water, sewer, trash, plus all community facilities such as pool, clubhouse, and playground. Great location! Within walking distance to the elementary school and park. Easy access to popular shopping/resturants, mountains, and C470. 1 assigned parking space; central AC. Bright open feel!!!

This is a must see. Must pass a credit and background check- $40 app fee per adult on lease.

Contact us today!

Kerri - 303-347-0975 ext 101
Laura - 303-347-0975 ext 102

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3338457)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12288 W. Dorado Place 206 have any available units?
12288 W. Dorado Place 206 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dakota Ridge, CO.
What amenities does 12288 W. Dorado Place 206 have?
Some of 12288 W. Dorado Place 206's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12288 W. Dorado Place 206 currently offering any rent specials?
12288 W. Dorado Place 206 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12288 W. Dorado Place 206 pet-friendly?
No, 12288 W. Dorado Place 206 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dakota Ridge.
Does 12288 W. Dorado Place 206 offer parking?
Yes, 12288 W. Dorado Place 206 does offer parking.
Does 12288 W. Dorado Place 206 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12288 W. Dorado Place 206 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12288 W. Dorado Place 206 have a pool?
Yes, 12288 W. Dorado Place 206 has a pool.
Does 12288 W. Dorado Place 206 have accessible units?
No, 12288 W. Dorado Place 206 does not have accessible units.
Does 12288 W. Dorado Place 206 have units with dishwashers?
No, 12288 W. Dorado Place 206 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12288 W. Dorado Place 206 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 12288 W. Dorado Place 206 has units with air conditioning.
