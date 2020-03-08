All apartments in Dakota Ridge
11300 W Brandt Pl

11300 West Brandt Place · No Longer Available
Location

11300 West Brandt Place, Dakota Ridge, CO 80127
Foothill Green

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
game room
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
Come check out this 4-Bed Ranch in the Foothill Green neighborhood in Littleton. This home has very spacious living areas that are wide-open. The living room vaulted ceilings, ceiling fan, fireplace, hardwood flooring and french doors. The kitchen is large with plenty of cabinet space and countertop for entertaining and food prep. The kitchen includes all stainless steel appliances as well as an eat-in kitchen area.

This home is available on April 9, 2020.

There are three bedrooms on the main floor, including the master bedroom. The master has double closets and the master bath has double vanities and shower with new tile and updated fixtures. There is also a full bathroom with tub on the main level.

The basement is completely finish with a kitchenette, a den and a giant gameroom or playroom. The fourth bedroom is in the basement and is very large with an attached 3/4 bath.

Visit our Website [PMIelevation] to view the 360 Degree Virtual Tour and to book a showing time.

Seeking a minimum of 12-month lease and up to 3-years.

This property also features a 2-car attached garage, a full deck that is off the kitchen and living room. The large is huge with mature landscaping and the house backs up to private, open space.

This neighborhood is great and it is just walking distance to a nearby park, elementary school, daycare and restaurants and shopping.

THERE IS A $100 DISCOUNT FOR ANY TEACHERS.

Tenant Responsible for ALL utilities (Water, Sewer, Gas, Electric, Trash and Recycling), Filter Maintenance Program ($10/Month) / $40 Application fee per Adult over 18 YO / Pet Application Fees (See PMI Elevation website for Pet Policy), Pet Deposits and Initiation Fees are additional / Minimum Security Deposit equal to One Month Rent required at time of Lease execution, but Security Deposit can vary based on Multiple Factors (See PMI Elevation Minimum Rental Criteria on their website PMIelevation/ First Month's Rent due at Lease Execution / $1.95 eCheck Fee per Rental Payment / $9.95 Tenant Benefit Program Package per Month (Tenant Portal, Local Discounts, 24/7 Emergency Call Center) / Low Credit applicants may have to enroll in a Credit Improvement Program starting at $25 per month and pay additional security deposit. This posting is deemed reliable, but not guaranteed. Only listings at PMI Elevation's website is current.

360 Tour Link below or at PMI Elevation Website:

https://pmielevation.info/11300-W-BRANDT-PL-VIRTUAL-TOUR

PROPERTY MANAGEMENT INC.

PMI ELEVATION

13709 Omega Circle, Lone Tree, CO 80124

720-744-0790

WWW.DENVERPROPERTYMANAGEMENTINC.NET

Frequently Asked Questions:

AVAILABILITY DATE: APRIL 9, 2020

PET RESTRICTIONS: No Aggressive or Dangerous Dog Breeds

SMOKING: No Smoking Allowed Inside Property

APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS (HOW TO APPLY):

Visit our Company Website [PMIelevation]

Find the Property that you are interested in applying, click the photo

Click the Apply Online button (in Gold)

Ensure that you have all the required documents handy (Paystubs or Tax Returns, Government Issued IDs)

Complete all of the Required Information

Hit Submit

Complete the Online Application Form from Docusign and Sign the Application

Pay the Application Fee - $40 per Adult over 18 years old (email from Square will be sent shortly after the application is submitted)

SECTION 8/HOUSING ASSISTANCE: We participate in the Section 8 Housing Program in Denver ONLY

MOVE-IN SPECIALS / PROMOTIONS: $100 DISCOUNT FOR TEACHERS

More Information:

Application, Lease Terms, and Fees

*ADDITIONAL FEES NOT INCLUDED IN RENT:

Application Fee - $40 per Adult

Filter Maintenance Program - $10/Month

Pet Application Fees - $20

Pet Initiation Fee - $200

Pet Deposit - $100 per Pet

Monthly Pet Rents will Apply (See PMI Elevation website for Pet Policy)

Minimum Security Deposit equal to One-Month Rent required at time of Lease execution, but Security Deposit can vary based on Multiple Factors (See PMI Elevation Minimum Rental Criteria on their website PMIelevation)

$1.95 eCheck Fee per Rental Payment â?? Online Payments Only

$9.95 Tenant Benefit Program Package per Month (Tenant Portal, Local Discounts, 24/7 Emergency Call Center)

Low Credit applicants may have to enroll in a Credit Improvement Program starting at $25 per month for the first tenant and $10 for each additional tenant

First Month's Rent due at Lease Execution / This posting is deemed reliable, but not guaranteed. Only listings at PMI Elevation's website is current.

APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 2-3 business days depending on how quickly your references respond to our inquiries

GUARANTORS / CO-SIGNERS REQUIREMENTS:

Income of 5x the amount of Rent, 700+ Credit Score, Must complete an application and pay $40 application fee

LEASE DURATION: MINIMUM 12-MONTHS, UP TO 3 YEARS

*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11300 W Brandt Pl have any available units?
11300 W Brandt Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dakota Ridge, CO.
What amenities does 11300 W Brandt Pl have?
Some of 11300 W Brandt Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11300 W Brandt Pl currently offering any rent specials?
11300 W Brandt Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11300 W Brandt Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 11300 W Brandt Pl is pet friendly.
Does 11300 W Brandt Pl offer parking?
Yes, 11300 W Brandt Pl offers parking.
Does 11300 W Brandt Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11300 W Brandt Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11300 W Brandt Pl have a pool?
No, 11300 W Brandt Pl does not have a pool.
Does 11300 W Brandt Pl have accessible units?
No, 11300 W Brandt Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 11300 W Brandt Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11300 W Brandt Pl has units with dishwashers.
Does 11300 W Brandt Pl have units with air conditioning?
No, 11300 W Brandt Pl does not have units with air conditioning.
