11300 W Brandt Pl

Come check out this 4-Bed Ranch in the Foothill Green neighborhood in Littleton. This home has very spacious living areas that are wide-open. The living room vaulted ceilings, ceiling fan, fireplace, hardwood flooring and french doors. The kitchen is large with plenty of cabinet space and countertop for entertaining and food prep. The kitchen includes all stainless steel appliances as well as an eat-in kitchen area.



This home is available on April 9, 2020.



There are three bedrooms on the main floor, including the master bedroom. The master has double closets and the master bath has double vanities and shower with new tile and updated fixtures. There is also a full bathroom with tub on the main level.



The basement is completely finish with a kitchenette, a den and a giant gameroom or playroom. The fourth bedroom is in the basement and is very large with an attached 3/4 bath.



Visit our Website [PMIelevation] to view the 360 Degree Virtual Tour and to book a showing time.



Seeking a minimum of 12-month lease and up to 3-years.



This property also features a 2-car attached garage, a full deck that is off the kitchen and living room. The large is huge with mature landscaping and the house backs up to private, open space.



This neighborhood is great and it is just walking distance to a nearby park, elementary school, daycare and restaurants and shopping.



THERE IS A $100 DISCOUNT FOR ANY TEACHERS.



Tenant Responsible for ALL utilities (Water, Sewer, Gas, Electric, Trash and Recycling), Filter Maintenance Program ($10/Month) / $40 Application fee per Adult over 18 YO / Pet Application Fees (See PMI Elevation website for Pet Policy), Pet Deposits and Initiation Fees are additional / Minimum Security Deposit equal to One Month Rent required at time of Lease execution, but Security Deposit can vary based on Multiple Factors (See PMI Elevation Minimum Rental Criteria on their website PMIelevation/ First Month's Rent due at Lease Execution / $1.95 eCheck Fee per Rental Payment / $9.95 Tenant Benefit Program Package per Month (Tenant Portal, Local Discounts, 24/7 Emergency Call Center) / Low Credit applicants may have to enroll in a Credit Improvement Program starting at $25 per month and pay additional security deposit.



360 Tour Link below or at PMI Elevation Website:



https://pmielevation.info/11300-W-BRANDT-PL-VIRTUAL-TOUR



PROPERTY MANAGEMENT INC.



PMI ELEVATION



13709 Omega Circle, Lone Tree, CO 80124



720-744-0790



WWW.DENVERPROPERTYMANAGEMENTINC.NET



Frequently Asked Questions:



AVAILABILITY DATE: APRIL 9, 2020



PET RESTRICTIONS: No Aggressive or Dangerous Dog Breeds



SMOKING: No Smoking Allowed Inside Property



APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS (HOW TO APPLY):



Visit our Company Website [PMIelevation]



Find the Property that you are interested in applying, click the photo



Click the Apply Online button (in Gold)



Ensure that you have all the required documents handy (Paystubs or Tax Returns, Government Issued IDs)



Complete all of the Required Information



Hit Submit



Complete the Online Application Form from Docusign and Sign the Application



Pay the Application Fee - $40 per Adult over 18 years old (email from Square will be sent shortly after the application is submitted)



SECTION 8/HOUSING ASSISTANCE: We participate in the Section 8 Housing Program in Denver ONLY



MOVE-IN SPECIALS / PROMOTIONS: $100 DISCOUNT FOR TEACHERS



More Information:



Application, Lease Terms, and Fees



*ADDITIONAL FEES NOT INCLUDED IN RENT:



Application Fee - $40 per Adult



Filter Maintenance Program - $10/Month



Pet Application Fees - $20



Pet Initiation Fee - $200



Pet Deposit - $100 per Pet



Monthly Pet Rents will Apply (See PMI Elevation website for Pet Policy)



Minimum Security Deposit equal to One-Month Rent required at time of Lease execution, but Security Deposit can vary based on Multiple Factors (See PMI Elevation Minimum Rental Criteria on their website PMIelevation)



$1.95 eCheck Fee per Rental Payment â?? Online Payments Only



$9.95 Tenant Benefit Program Package per Month (Tenant Portal, Local Discounts, 24/7 Emergency Call Center)



Low Credit applicants may have to enroll in a Credit Improvement Program starting at $25 per month for the first tenant and $10 for each additional tenant



First Month's Rent due at Lease Execution / This posting is deemed reliable, but not guaranteed. Only listings at PMI Elevation's website is current.



APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 2-3 business days depending on how quickly your references respond to our inquiries



GUARANTORS / CO-SIGNERS REQUIREMENTS:



Income of 5x the amount of Rent, 700+ Credit Score, Must complete an application and pay $40 application fee



LEASE DURATION: MINIMUM 12-MONTHS, UP TO 3 YEARS



*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*