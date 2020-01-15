All apartments in Dakota Ridge
Last updated January 15 2020 at 5:29 PM

10577 West Maplewood Drive

10577 West Maplewood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10577 West Maplewood Drive, Dakota Ridge, CO 80127
Foothill Green South

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
24hr maintenance
Beautiful and spacious town home in desirable Stanton Farms. Open kitchen, spacious living and dining area, abundance of natural light! Basement with bathroom and bedroom. Dual masters upstairs. Two parking spaces in front. Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10577 West Maplewood Drive have any available units?
10577 West Maplewood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dakota Ridge, CO.
Is 10577 West Maplewood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10577 West Maplewood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10577 West Maplewood Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 10577 West Maplewood Drive is pet friendly.
Does 10577 West Maplewood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10577 West Maplewood Drive offers parking.
Does 10577 West Maplewood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10577 West Maplewood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10577 West Maplewood Drive have a pool?
No, 10577 West Maplewood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 10577 West Maplewood Drive have accessible units?
No, 10577 West Maplewood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10577 West Maplewood Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 10577 West Maplewood Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10577 West Maplewood Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 10577 West Maplewood Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

