6505 E 79th Place

Amenities
Newly Renovated Single Family Home Less Than a Mile from Rocky Mountain Ntl Wildlife Refuge - Enjoy this newly renovated single family home with great front and back yard. Just blocks east of Dupont Elementary and less than a mile from Rocky Mountain Arsenal National Wildlife Refuge.
This home features ...
- Personal driveway with gate to backyard
- 3 Bedrooms
- 2 bathrooms
- Dishwasher
- Garbage disposal
- Window A/C unit in kitchen area
- Washer/Dryer hookups
- Large backyard
- Mudroom area in back
- Professionally managed
Rent: $1795+$45 (sewer/trash)
Applications located conveniently online @ http://www.realatlas.com/
Application Fee: $45
Deposit: $1,795.00
Please email for text Tom Marry to schedule a showing.
Thomas.Marry@realatlas.com
(916)-846-2845
(RLNE3313950)