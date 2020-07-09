All apartments in Commerce City
Last updated February 3 2020 at 12:47 PM

6505 E 79th Place

6505 East 79th Place · No Longer Available
Location

6505 East 79th Place, Commerce City, CO 80022
Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
Newly Renovated Single Family Home Less Than a Mile from Rocky Mountain Ntl Wildlife Refuge - Enjoy this newly renovated single family home with great front and back yard. Just blocks east of Dupont Elementary and less than a mile from Rocky Mountain Arsenal National Wildlife Refuge.

This home features ...

- Personal driveway with gate to backyard
- 3 Bedrooms
- 2 bathrooms
- Dishwasher
- Garbage disposal
- Window A/C unit in kitchen area
- Washer/Dryer hookups
- Large backyard
- Mudroom area in back
- Professionally managed

Rent: $1795+$45 (sewer/trash)
Applications located conveniently online @ http://www.realatlas.com/
Application Fee: $45
Deposit: $1,795.00

Please email for text Tom Marry to schedule a showing.
Thomas.Marry@realatlas.com
(916)-846-2845

(RLNE3313950)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

