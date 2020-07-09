6505 E 79th Place

Amenities

w/d hookup garbage disposal dishwasher recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities

Newly Renovated Single Family Home Less Than a Mile from Rocky Mountain Ntl Wildlife Refuge - Enjoy this newly renovated single family home with great front and back yard. Just blocks east of Dupont Elementary and less than a mile from Rocky Mountain Arsenal National Wildlife Refuge.



This home features ...



- Personal driveway with gate to backyard

- 3 Bedrooms

- 2 bathrooms

- Dishwasher

- Garbage disposal

- Window A/C unit in kitchen area

- Washer/Dryer hookups

- Large backyard

- Mudroom area in back

- Professionally managed



Rent: $1795+$45 (sewer/trash)

Applications located conveniently online @ http://www.realatlas.com/

Application Fee: $45

Deposit: $1,795.00



Please email for text Tom Marry to schedule a showing.

Thomas.Marry@realatlas.com

(916)-846-2845



(RLNE3313950)