Last updated April 29 2020 at 10:14 PM

6402 East 63rd Avenue - 1

6402 East 63rd Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6402 East 63rd Avenue, Commerce City, CO 80022
Central Commerce City

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This unit features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and an attached garage. All kitchen appliances are included, the galley style kitchen provides lots of cabinets and counter space. Vaulted ceiling in the living room give a nice open feel and a real fireplace provides warmth and atmosphere. There are two upstairs bedrooms with a full bath in between. The finished basement has a large bedroom and additional full bath as well as hook ups for full size washer and dryer. There is a spacious back yard with storage shed and all with in walking distance of schools and parks and an easy commute to almost anywhere in the Metro area. Call, text or email for a showing .
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6402 East 63rd Avenue - 1 have any available units?
6402 East 63rd Avenue - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Commerce City, CO.
Is 6402 East 63rd Avenue - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
6402 East 63rd Avenue - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6402 East 63rd Avenue - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 6402 East 63rd Avenue - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Commerce City.
Does 6402 East 63rd Avenue - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 6402 East 63rd Avenue - 1 offers parking.
Does 6402 East 63rd Avenue - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6402 East 63rd Avenue - 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6402 East 63rd Avenue - 1 have a pool?
No, 6402 East 63rd Avenue - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 6402 East 63rd Avenue - 1 have accessible units?
No, 6402 East 63rd Avenue - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 6402 East 63rd Avenue - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 6402 East 63rd Avenue - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6402 East 63rd Avenue - 1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 6402 East 63rd Avenue - 1 does not have units with air conditioning.

