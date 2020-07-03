6402 East 63rd Avenue - 1

Amenities

in unit laundry garage fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry Property Amenities parking garage

This unit features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and an attached garage. All kitchen appliances are included, the galley style kitchen provides lots of cabinets and counter space. Vaulted ceiling in the living room give a nice open feel and a real fireplace provides warmth and atmosphere. There are two upstairs bedrooms with a full bath in between. The finished basement has a large bedroom and additional full bath as well as hook ups for full size washer and dryer. There is a spacious back yard with storage shed and all with in walking distance of schools and parks and an easy commute to almost anywhere in the Metro area. Call, text or email for a showing .

This unit features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and an attached garage. All kitchen appliances are included, the galley style kitchen provides lots of cabinets and counter space. Vaulted ceiling in the living room give a nice open feel and a real fireplace provides warmth and atmosphere. There are two upstairs bedrooms with a full bath in between. The finished basement has a large bedroom and additional full bath as well as hook ups for full size washer and dryer. There is a spacious back yard with storage shed and all with in walking distance of schools and parks and an easy commute to almost anywhere in the Metro area. Call, text or email for a showing .