Last updated October 7 2019 at 2:07 PM

4290 East 70th Avenue

Location

4290 East 70th Avenue, Commerce City, CO 80022
Adams City

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Cozy 3 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom home with hardwood floors throughout and newer paint. Lots of natural light. Eat-in kitchen. W/D hook ups. Large fenced yard and a detached double garage in the back.

~Advertised Rent is Discounted Rent~Pets Ok Upon Approval (fees apply)~

Ask for Erica F: 303-444-RENT (7368)
Located Near: 70th Ave & Birch St

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,395, Application Fee: $35, Available 10/1/19

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4290 East 70th Avenue have any available units?
4290 East 70th Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Commerce City, CO.
What amenities does 4290 East 70th Avenue have?
Some of 4290 East 70th Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4290 East 70th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4290 East 70th Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4290 East 70th Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 4290 East 70th Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 4290 East 70th Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4290 East 70th Avenue offers parking.
Does 4290 East 70th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4290 East 70th Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4290 East 70th Avenue have a pool?
No, 4290 East 70th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4290 East 70th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4290 East 70th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4290 East 70th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4290 East 70th Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4290 East 70th Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 4290 East 70th Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

