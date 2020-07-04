4290 East 70th Avenue

Amenities
Cozy 3 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom home with hardwood floors throughout and newer paint. Lots of natural light. Eat-in kitchen. W/D hook ups. Large fenced yard and a detached double garage in the back.
~Advertised Rent is Discounted Rent~Pets Ok Upon Approval (fees apply)~
Ask for Erica F: 303-444-RENT (7368)
Located Near: 70th Ave & Birch St
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,395, Application Fee: $35, Available 10/1/19
Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.